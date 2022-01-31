High school basketball: Coahulla Creek boys win at Dalton; Lady Cats get win

Boys
Coahulla Creek 50, Dalton 45
Dalton (1-19) notched its first win of the season on Friday, but the Catamounts missed out on putting up another victory Saturday when Coahulla Creek (12-8) knocked off the Catamounts 50-45 in Dalton.
The Colts got the program's first win over in-county foe Dalton earlier this season, and Saturday's victory marked a Coahulla Creek sweep of the two games this season between the teams.
Mario Edwards and Will Locke both tallied 14 points to lead the Colts past Dalton. Lucas Mulkey chipped in nine points.
Drew Snyder led Dalton with 15 points, while Jay Anderson put in nine points.
Coahulla Creek hosts Adairsville tonight at 7:30, while Dalton plays at home against Alexander at the same time.
Girls
Dalton 71, Coahulla Creek 52
After a 13-game win streak for Dalton (17-4) was interrupted by two consecutive losses, the Lady Cats won their second straight in a new win streak on Saturday, taking down Coahulla Creek 71-52.
It's the second win for Dalton over Coahulla Creek this season.
Gracie Ridley led Dalton with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Taylor Chesser and Jolie Wingfield both contributed 11 points.
For Coahulla Creek, Brinkley Reed scored 31. It's the seventh time this season that Reed has scored 30 points or more.
Dalton plays a Region 5-6A game at home tonight at 6 against Alexander, while Coahulla Creek also returns to region play with a home game against Adairsville tonight at 6.
