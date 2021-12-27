High school basketball: Creek boys and girls; Northwest boys get wins at Border Battle tournament

Local teams took part in the first day of play in the Border Battle tournament hosted by South Pittsburg High School on Monday.
Games were played in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, and at Marion County High School in Jasper, Tennessee, in the event that includes schools from four states playing a predetermined slate Monday and today.
Boys
Coahulla Creek 67, Sequatchie County 52
Coahulla Creek (5-3) got a 67-52 win over Sequatchie County (4-4) from Dunlap, Tennessee in the Border Battle tournament.
Will Locke led the Colts with 18 points and six rebounds. Mario Edwards and Lucas Mulkey both scored 11.
Coahulla Creek plays South Pittsburg in South Pittsburg tonight at 6:40.
Northwest Whitfield 81, Grundy County 32
Northwest Whitfield (8-2) pulled away in the second and scored a 49-point win over Grundy County (6-1) from Coalmont, Tennessee.
After a 17-12 first quarter, Northwest outscored Grundy County 23-7 in the second and kept piling on from there.
Will Anderson hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, with three long-range shots coming consecutively in that second quarter run. Chandler Jackson scored 11 and Hudson Gray scored 10.
The Bruins play host South Pittsburg today at noon.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 58, Sequatchie County 44
Coahulla Creek (4-5) downed Sequatchie County (5-5) 58-44.
Brinkley Reed led Coahulla Creek with 23 points, while Shea Poe put in 17 points.
The Lady Colts play Grundy County today at 5 p.m. in South Pittsburg.
