VARNELL — Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School brought two undefeated varsity basketball teams to play Coahulla Creek Tuesday night.
Despite scares from both the Coahulla Creek boys and girls, LFO's teams remained undefeated.
In the boys game, it took a big second half from LFO (13-0) for the Warriors to down Coahulla Creek (6-4) 76-61.
Lucas Mulkey scored 10 first-quarter points to help push the Colts to a 22-20 lead after the first, and Coahulla Creek trailed just 35-34 at halftime, even as LFO standout Brent Bowman rained a few 3-pointers and Jamichael Davis caused havoc in the backcourt, getting steals and deflections.
LFO scored the final five points of the third quarter to get its first double-digit advantage of the night, and Coahulla Creek couldn't cut the Warrior advantage in the final frame.
Will Locke led Coahulla Creek with 16 points, with seven coming in the fourth quarter as the Colts tried to claw back into the game. Mulkey finished with 14 and hit three shots from behind the 3-point arc, while Mario Edwards scored 12.
The girls game earlier in the evening was the inverse of the boys, with LFO (14-0) getting a big first half lead over Coahulla Creek (4-7) and holding on for a 65-54 win.
The Lady Colts trailed LFO 42-23 at halftime, but mounted a furious comeback after half, getting the deficit down under 10 early in the fourth after back-to-back 3-pointers by Shea Poe and Brinkley Reed.
Coahulla Creek got the lead down to as little as eight, but couldn't go much further, as LFO hit a few key long-range shots themselves to keep the Lady Colts from completing the comeback.
Reed led Coahulla with 25 points, while Poe scored 12 and Aubree Langley kicked in 11 points.
Coahulla Creek's teams play again Friday at LaFayette, with the girls starting the night at 7.
For the boys, it will be another matchup against an undefeated Region 6-3A opponent. LaFayette's boys enter the game at 12-0.
In other basketball action Tuesday:
Boys
Adairsville 71, Murray County 46
Adairsville (8-4) knocked off Murray County (9-5) 71-46 Tuesday.
Murray plays Sonoraville at home Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Central-Carrollton 75, Southeast Whitfield 40
Southeast Whitfield (5-8) dropped a home contest to Central-Carrollton (8-5) 75-40 on Tuesday.
The loss was the fifth straight for the Raiders.
They'll look to get back on track Friday with an 8:30 p.m. game at Ringgold's Heritage.
Douglas County 52, Dalton 42
Dalton (0-10) dropped its 10th straight game to start the season when it lost 52-42 to previously winless Douglas County (1-10) on the road Tuesday.
Chaz Ramsey led Dalton with 17 points.
The Catamounts will keep searching for their first win Friday at Alexander at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 66, Cedartown 52
Payton Baker went for 26 points and 16 rebounds as Northwest Whitfield (10-2) downed Cedartown (4-6) 66-52 on Tuesday in Tunnel Hill.
The Bruins led 30-25 at half and pulled away in the third quarter to lead by 18.
Chandler Jackson scored 15 for Northwest, while Will Anderson contributed 11 points.
The Bruins play at Pickens Friday night at 8:30.
Sonoraville 65, North Murray 54
Sonoraville (4-9) defeated North Murray (5-10) Tuesday night 65-54.
It's the third straight loss for the Mountaineers and sixth in seven games.
North Murray hosts Rockmart Friday night at 8:30.
Girls
Central-Carrollton 49, Southeast Whitfield 28
Southeast Whitfield (0-13) held a 19-18 halftime lead over Central-Carrollton (5-8) Tuesday night, but the Lady Raiders couldn't grab their first win, falling 49-28.
Avery Woodson led Southeast with 13 points, while Jenna Bennett scored six.
Southeast plays at Ringgold's Heritage Friday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 62, Douglas County 27
Dalton (8-2) ran past Douglas County (6-7) 62-27 on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Catamounts led 20-4 by the end of the first quarter.
Gracie Ridley scored 15 for Dalton, while Kinsley Skiffen scored 13 and Jolie Wingfield contributed seven points.
Dalton plays at Alexander Friday at 6 p.m.
Murray County 47, Adairsville 34
Murray County (11-3) picked up a road win at Adairsville (7-4) 47-34 Tuesday night.
Ella Dotson led the Lady Indians with 14 points, while Mattie Nuckolls scored 13 and Natalie O'Neal put in seven points.
The Lady Indians host Sonoraville Friday night at 7.
Northwest Whitfield 64, Cedartown 26
Northwest Whitfield (8-5) blew past Cedartown (2-7) 64-26 at home Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins held Cedartown to two points in the first quarter and held a 36-10 lead at halftime.
Autumn Wiley scored 17 for Northwest. Emma Allen scored 15 and Whitley Chumley tallied 13 points.
The Lady Bruins play at Pickens Friday at 7 p.m.
Sonoraville 45, North Murray 40
Sonoraville (6-7) edged North Murray (4-10) 45-40 on Tuesday night.
The hosts grabbed the win with a 15-4 fourth quarter.
North Murray hosts Rockmart Friday at 7 p.m.
