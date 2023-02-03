Boys
Coahulla Creek 75, Ridgeland 60
Coahulla Creek (6-16) earned its second straight win with a 75-60 road victory over Ridgeland (6-17) Friday.
The Colts host Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Dalton 58, Cass 54
Dalton (15-7) got past Cass (11-11) 58-54 Friday night at home.
Chaz Ramsey scored 27 to lead Dalton.
After slipping to a five-game losing streak, Dalton has won two in a row.
The Catamounts play on the road against Woodland Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Heritage 62, Southeast Whitfield 61
Southeast Whitfield (10-12) fell to Heritage 62-61 on the road Friday night in overtime.
The Raiders overcame a six-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to force overtime but fell one point shy.
Cal Rich led Southeast with 23 points. Matthew Brock had 18 points and Brayden Miles scored nine.
Southeast hosts Gilmer today at 4:30 p.m.
Murray County 74, Fannin County 48
Murray County (10-11) thrashed Fannin County (2-21) 74-48 on the road Friday.
The Indians got out to a huge 49-21 lead at halftime.
Murray hosts North Murray on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
North Murray 86, Rockmart 67
North Murray (19-2) shut down Rockmart (13-9) 86-67 Friday at home.
The Mountaineers led 40-25 at half.
North Murray plays at Gordon Central tonight at 6 p.m.
Sonoraville 72, Northwest Whitfield 65
Northwest Whitfield (14-8) cut a big deficit down to three, but the Bruins couldn’t complete a comeback in a 72-65 loss at Sonoraville (16-7) Friday night.
The Bruins fell short despite outpacing Sonoraville 45-31 in the second half.
Caden Ramsey led Northwest with 18 points, while Tytus Ramsey and Gage Voyles both scored 12.
Northwest faces Central-Carrollton on the road Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 68, Ridgeland 31
Coahulla Creek earned a convincing win Friday night on the road against Ridgeland, winning 68-31.
Brinkley Reed led Coahulla Creek with 17 points, while Leah Headrick and Shea Poe both scored 15.
The Lady Colts play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, the only team above them in the Region 6-3A standings, at home Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Dalton 62, Cass 33
Dalton (17-6) dominated Cass (13-8) 62-33 Friday night.
Gracie Ridley had 16 points and 12 steals, while Emma Hefner scored 14 and Kemara Washington put in 11.
The Lady Catamounts play at Woodland on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Heritage 54, Southeast Whitfield 21
Heritage (13-9) downed Southeast Whitfield (4-17) 54-21 Friday night.
The Lady Raiders play Gilmer at home today at 3 p.m.
Murray County 52, Fannin County 51
Murray County (17-4) survived on the road against Fannin County (17-6) Friday night, escaping with a 52-51 win.
Mattie Nuckolls piled up 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Ella Dotson and Bayleigh Winkler both had nine points and Kiersten Hixson had seven.
The Lady Indians have now won eight straight with one regular season game left.
Murray hosts cross-town rival North Murray Tuesday at 6 p.m.
North Murray 54, Rockmart 49
North Murray (14-8) got past Rockmart (6-17) 54-49 Friday night.
The Lady Mountaineers led 35-30 at halftime.
North Murray finishes the regular season across the county at rival Murray County Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Sonoraville 56, Northwest Whitfield 44
Northwest Whitfield (13-10) lost to Sonoraville (20-4) 56-44 Friday night.
The Lady Bruins were led by Beckley Manning’s 14 points. Kennedy Baker scored 11 and Miah Triana scored nine.
Northwest closes the regular season Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Central-Carrollton.
