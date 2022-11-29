Boys
Cass 72, Southeast Whitifeld 55
Southeast Whitfield (2-2) lost to Cass (2-4) 72-55 on the road Tuesday.
Cal Rich led Southeast with 25 points, and Matthew Brock scored seven.
The Raiders play North Murray at home Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage 91, North Sand Mountain 64
Christian Heritage (2-0) raced past visitors from Alabama North Sand Mountain (4-2) 91-64 Tuesday.
Jax Abernathy put up 35 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Isaac Plavich scored 16, Cash Hare had 13 and Dontae Crowder scored 10.
The Lions host Heirway Christian Friday at 7 p.m.
Dalton Academy 62, Cleveland Christian 12
The first win for the Dalton Academy Pumas is officially in the record books.
After playing its inaugural campaign a year ago without notching a victory, Dalton Academy (1-2) scored a 62-12 win over Cleveland Christian (0-4) at home Tuesday.
The Pumas led 23-2 after the first quarter, led by 16 points from Destin Love, over the visitors from Tennessee and never looked back.
Love led the Pumas with 23 and tallied nine assists. Malik Holland scored 16 points and had 16 rebounds, while Michael Christopher had eight points and Juan Lopez scored seven.
The Pumas open Region 7-A Division I play with a game at Rome’s Darlington on Friday at 7:30. p.m.
North Murray 90, Coosa 49
North Murray raced past Coosa 90-49 Tuesday to get to 3-0 on the season.
The Mountaineers led Coosa (0-2) 17-9 after the first and 44-16 at halftime.
North Murray has scored at least 90 in all three of its games this season. Skyler Williams led the way Tuesday with 16 points, while Isaiah Morrison scored 10. Judson Petty and Carson Gibson both had nine.
The Mountaineers will try to stay undefeated Friday night at 8:30 on the road against Southeast Whitfield.
Northwest Whitfield 79, Ringgold 59
Northwest Whitfield (3-0) downed Ringgold (0-4) 79-59 at home on Tuesday.
The Bruins trailed after the first quarter but pulled away after halftime.
Tytus Ramsey scored 19 for Northwest, while Caden Ramsey had 15 and both Isaiah Foster and Gabe Perez put in 11.
Northwest plays on the road against Murray County Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Cass 62, Southeast Whitfield 24
Southeast Whitfield (1-2) fell in a road game against Cass (4-0) 62-24 Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders host North Murray Friday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 54, Ringgold 35
Northwest Whitfield (3-1) downed Ringgold (1-3) 54-35 Tuesday night in the Lady Bruins’ home opener.
Kennedy Baker scored 11, Sloan Pender scored 10 and both Lindsey Harris and Miah Triana scored eight.
The Lady Bruins play on the road against Murray County Friday at 7 p.m.
