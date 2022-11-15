Boys
Gordon Central 83, Dalton Academy 22
Dalton Academy (0-1) opened its season with an 83-22 home loss against Gordon Central (1-0) on Tuesday.
The Pumas started fast, scored the first three points of the game and had the game knotted at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.
Then the Warriors took control.
Gordon Central scored the final 19 points of the first quarter — taking a 26-7 lead after one — and had a 26-point run overall before a Malik Holland free throw finally broke the run.
The Warriors led 42-13 at half before a pair of swished 3-pointers by Dalton Academy’s Destin Love got the Pumas a little closer.
The third quarter ended at 66-19.
Love led Dalton Academy with 11 points. Holland and Donte Patterson both scored four and Jacorri Robinson hit a 3-pointer.
Dalton Academy is in its second year of basketball as a program. The Pumas are still searching for the program’s first victory after finishing last season winless.
The next chance for Dalton Academy is a Friday night home game at 7:30 against Oakwood Christian.
Girls
Gordon Central 46, Dalton Academy 12
After going scoreless in the first half, the points came in bunches for The Dalton Academy in the third quarter of Tuesday’s season opener.
The strong third quarter wasn’t enough to make up a big deficit though, and the Lady Pumas (0-1) fell at home 46-12 to Gordon Central (1-0).
The first quarter ended with a score of 13-0, and the visitors pushed the lead to 29-0 by halftime.
Still with several starters on the floor for Gordon Central, the Lady Pumas nearly won the third quarter.
Nariah Jenkins scored on a short jumper. Then Lori Ocampo and Olivia Moore both nailed 3-pointers. Evelyn Medina hit a long 2-pointer.
Dalton Academy scored all 12 of its points in the third quarter. Gordon Central scored 14 in the period, then went on to win 46-12 after a shortened fourth.
The 12 points for the Lady Pumas, in just the second year of the program’s existence is one off the school record for points in a game set last year by an inexperienced squad. The 13 points scored against Mount Zion last season were the only time Dalton Academy scored more than 10 points a season ago.
The Lady Pumas host Oakwood Christian on Friday at 6 p.m.
