Boys
Christian Heritage 76, St. Francis 57
Jax Abernathy stayed red hot and the Christian Heritage Lions stayed undefeated.
Abernathy poured in 33 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Christian Heritage (5-0) to a 76-57 road win over St. Francis in Alpharetta on Saturday.
It’s the third time in the last four games for Christian Heritage that Abernathy has scored 30 points or more. In the other game, Abernathy scored 27.
Braden Koneman scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds, while Dontae Crowder had 11 points and seven boards.
The Lions play Tattnall County on Saturday at 1:30.
Dalton 53, Coahulla Creek 28
Dalton (5-0) stayed undefeated with a 53-28 home win over Coahulla Creek (2-5).
Jay Anderson scored the first six points of the game with a pair of 3-pointers to get Dalton off to a fast start and led Dalton with 15 points. The Catamount defense held the Colts to 14 points after three quarters.
Dalton led 25-14 in the third before going on a lengthy run to close out the third and into the fourth that gave the Cats some separation.
Dalton now sports a 5-0 record after the Catamounts finished with one win a season ago. Dalton will try to keep its unblemished record intact tonight with a home game at 7:30 against Heritage. The Catamounts knocked off Heritage 53-44 on the road earlier this season.
Coahulla Creek is 2-5 overall but is 2-1 in Region 6-3A action. The Colts have a road region game at Adairsville tonight at 7:30.
Pickens 62, Northwest Whitfield 55
Northwest Whitfield (4-3) dropped its third straight game Saturday when Pickens (4-2) handed the Bruins a 62-55 defeat in Tunnel Hill.
Northwest started the season 4-0, but three straight losses, two to teams from higher classifications, have the Bruins off track.
Northwest tries to get back in the win column when the Bruins host Coahulla Creek on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Dalton 56, Coahulla Creek 44
Coahulla Creek brought its program-best 6-0 start into a game with Dalton Saturday night, but the Lady Catamounts protected home court and punctured the undefeated start for the Lady Colts.
Dalton (4-2) held off Coahulla Creek (6-1) 56-44 on Saturday.
Gracie Ridley led the way for Dalton in a defensive game by scoring 20 points and snatching 19 rebounds. Kemara Washington put in 14 points, and BB Bates added 11.
Brinkley Reed led the Lady Colts with 16 points, and Shea Poe scored nine.
Dalton hosts Heritage tonight at 6 after beating the Lady Generals 59-36 earlier this month in Ringgold. Coahulla Creek is still undefeated at 3-0 in Region 6-3A play, and the Lady Colts try to stay perfect in the region with a road game against Adairsville tonight at 6.
Pickens 57, Northwest Whitfield 44
Northwest Whitfield (3-5) fell to visiting and undefeated Pickens (8-0) 57-44 on Saturday.
The Lady Bruins were unable to slow the long-range shooting of Pickens, which hit 12 3-pointers.
A fourth straight loss on Saturday dropped Northwest Whitfield to 3-5. The Lady Bruins were 3-1 before the skid, which has included a three-point loss and a two-point overtime loss.
The next chance for Northwest to stop the skid is a home game with Coahulla Creek on Saturday at 3 p.m.
