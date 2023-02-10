Boys
Calhoun 68, Dalton 64
Dalton (16-8) dropped its final regular season game with a 68-64 defeat at Region 7-5A opponent Calhoun (13-11) Friday night.
Chaz Ramsey put up 26 points to lead Dalton. Drew Snyder put in 11 points, while RJ Storey added nine.
The Catamounts end the regular season with 16 wins after winning just once a year ago. Dalton competes in the Region 7-5A tournament starting Monday.
Girls
Calhoun 61, Dalton 42
Dalton (18-7) fell in its last game of the regular season Friday night, losing 61-42 at Calhoun Friday.
The Lady Catamounts enter the Region 7-5A tournament starting next week.
