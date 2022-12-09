Boys
Coahulla Creek 49, Ringgold 48
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Jack Defalco lifted Coahulla Creek (2-4) over Ringgold (1-6) Friday night.
Coahulla Creek erased a 21-9 second-quarter lead, thanks to four Carter Quarles 3-pointers, to lead 26-23 at halftime.
Quarles led Coahulla Creek with 14 points, and Chase Ward scored 12.
The Colts play at Dalton tonight at 8:30.
Dalton 75, Northwest Whitfield 65
Dalton (4-0) knocked off Northwest Whitfield (4-2) 75-65 in Tunnel Hill on Friday night to remain undefeated.
Dalton took the lead with a second-quarter run and led 45-32 at halftime and 60-49 after three quarters.
Chaz Ramsey scored 33 to lead Dalton, and Jay Anderson scored 15 of his 17 in the first half. Eli Burt put in 11.
Gabe Perez scored 12 for Northwest, and Tytus Ramsey scored nine.
Dalton plays Coahulla Creek at home tonight at 8:30, while Northwest hosts Pickens today at 4:30 p.m.
Murray County 52, Model 49
Murray County (1-4) held on for a 52-49 victory over Model (3-2) at home Friday night to get its first victory of the year.
Murray led 43-31 after three quarters.
Murray travels to play Gordon Central on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
North Murray 96, Haralson County 63
North Murray (6-0) blitzed past previously-unbeaten Haralson County (4-1) 96-63 at home Friday night.
The Mountaineers scored 28 first-quarter points and kept the strong offense up, nearly reaching 100. The Mountaineers led 54-30 at half and 83-48 after three quarters.
Judson Petty led the way for North Murray with 17 points. Isaiah Morrison scored 15, Skyler Williams put in 14 and Liam Rogers drilled three 3-pointers and had 13. Beau Ellis scored 12 and Zavon McDade had 10.
North Murray hosts Fannin County at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Southeast Whitfield 53, Woodland 45
Southeast Whitfield (3-4) grabbed a road win with a 53-45 victory over Woodland (1-6) Friday night.
The Raiders pulled out to a 27-15 advantage at half and led 46-24 after three quarters, and Southeast hung on despite being outscored 21-7 in the fourth.
Cal Rich led Southeast with 21 points and Alden Patterson scored nine.
The Raiders play Cass at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Trion 68, Dalton Academy 28
The Dalton Academy Pumas (1-6) dropped a road game 68-28 Friday night on the road against Trion (3-1).
The Pumas trailed 37-10 at halftime and 58-22 after the third.
Dalton Academy plays Whitwell today at 1 p.m. at home.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 47, Ringgold 28
Coahulla Creek (6-0) took down Ringgold (2-5) 47-28 at home Friday night.
Brinkley Reed led the Lady Colts with 15 points, Aubree Langley scored 11 and Leah Headrick had nine.
The Lady Colts are still undefeated at 6-0, which is the best start to a season in program history.
They’ll put that mark to the test tonight as Coahulla Creek plays at Dalton at 7.
Dalton 53, Northwest Whitfield 33
Dalton (3-2) took a huge first-half lead and cruised to a 53-33 win over Northwest Whitfield (3-4) in Tunnel Hill Friday night.
The Lady Catamounts played suffocating defense and led 26-7 at halftime.
Northwest’s offense came to life after halftime, but the Lady Bruins still trailed 37-18 after the third.
Emma Hefner led Dalton with 17 points, while Gracie Ridley had 16 and Kemara Washington scored 11.
Callie White hit a trio of 3-pointers and had nine points to lead Northwest, and Lindsey Harris scored six.
Dalton plays Coahulla Creek at 7 tonight at home, while Northwest hosts Pickens today at 3 p.m..
Murray County 40, Model 32
Murray County (4-1) downed Model (2-3) 40-32 at home Friday night.
The Lady Indians led 16-13 at halftime.
Murray County has now won four straight after losing its season opener.
Murray plays Elbert County today at 3 p.m.
North Murray 52, Haralson County 20
North Murray (6-2) shut down Haralson County (0-5) 52-20 Friday night at home.
The Lady Mountaineers are now 6-2 season after finishing 6-18 last season.
North Murray hosts Fannin County Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 36, Woodland 29
Southeast Whitfield (2-4) took down Woodland (1-6) on the road Friday night 36-29.
Johanna Ortiz led Southeast with 13 points, while Miracle Godoy added eight.
Southeast plays Cass at 6 p.m. at home on Tuesday.
Trion 71, Dalton Academy 12
Dalton Academy fell to 0-9 with a 71-12 loss on the road against Trion (3-1) Friday night.
The Lady Pumas play on the road against Dade County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.