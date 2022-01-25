When Dalton High School's leading scorer Gracie Ridley picked up her third foul in the second quarter and headed to the bench for the remainder of the half, visiting Rome took advantage.
In a matchup between two powers of Region 5-6A in Dalton Tuesday night, Rome (15-3) took a double-digit lead with a late first-half run and defeated Dalton (15-4) 46-36 to keep control of first place in the region.
Ridley, when on the floor, was dominant for Dalton, but the Lady Cats struggled to keep up when she hit the bench. Ridley picked up her third foul with a few minutes left in the second quarter and stayed off the floor until four minutes remained in the third quarter.
While she was out, Rome turned a modest advantage into a 32-17 lead at halftime.
Rome's Treneisha Adams nailed four 3-pointers in the first half and had 16 points at the break.
Dalton stepped up on defense in the second half, allowing just 14 total points after the break, but by the time Ridley came back in, she couldn't lead the Lady Cat offense back into the game.
Ridley finished with 20 points, but Dalton couldn't get closer than eight points with 1:31 left.
After halftime, Dalton placed tenacious defender Taylor Thompson in a full-court face-guard on Adams, who didn't score a point after the break after her dominant first two frames. Allison Loveman picked up the scoring slack, scoring 11 of the 14 Rome points after halftime to keep Dalton at bay.
Emma Hefner helped out the Dalton scoring load with eight points.
The loss is the second straight for Dalton after the Lady Cats won 13 consecutive games. Rome, which won its 13th straight, gains full control of Region 5-6A's top spot. The Lady Wolves are 9-1 in region action, while Dalton is 9-2, with both losses coming against Rome.
After the girls game, the Dalton boys (0-18) couldn't get their first win of the season, falling 56-39 against Rome (14-6).
The Catamounts fell behind in the first half and chipped the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter, but a Rome run quickly put the game out of reach late.
Drew Snyder led Dalton and the game with 21 points. Jay Anderson had nine points for the Catamounts.
Jayquan Nelson scored 16 to lead Rome.
Dalton's two basketball squads host Douglas County Friday night, starting with the girls at 6.
Also in local high school basketball action Tuesday:
Boys
Cedartown 66, Southeast Whitfield 58
Cedartown (7-9) downed Southeast Whitfield (8-12) 66-58 in a home game for the Raiders Tuesday night.
Cal Rich scored 21 for Southeast, while Brayden Miles added 12 points.
Southeast plays at Central-Carrollton Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage 69, Excel Christian 41
Christian Heritage (15-4) beat Excel Christian (10-9) 69-41 on the road Tuesday.
Jax Abernathy scored 24, Zundra Jackson scored 21 and Braden Koneman added 10 points.
The Lions play at Darlington Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 79, Ridgeland 64
Northwest Whitfield (16-3) got a big early lead and downed Ridgeland (7-11) 79-64 at home Tuesday for its seventh straight victory.
Northwest led 44-23 at halftime.
Payton Baker poured in 28 points for Northwest, and Will Jennings put up 23 points.
Northwest plays at Cedartown at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Rockmart 54, Coahulla Creek 49
Coahulla Creek (11-8) fell in a road contest at Rockmart (13-7) 54-29 Tuesday night.
Will Locke scored 20 to lead the Colts, while Mario Edwards put in 17 points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Coahulla Creek plays at Dalton Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Cedartown 36, Southeast Whitfield 25
Southeast Whitfield (0-19) fell short to Cedartown (3-10) 36-25 at home on Tuesday.
Avery Woodson led the Lady Raiders with 12 points, and Trinity Burse added nine points.
Southeast travels to play Central-Carrollton Friday at 6 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 53, Rockmart 41
Coahulla Creek (8-12) downed Rockmart (9-11) 53-41 on the road Tuesday night.
Brinkley Reed led Coahulla Creek with 22 points, and Aubree Langley contributed 11 points.
The Lady Colts play at Dalton at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Northwest Whitfield 68, Ridgeland 35
Northwest Whitfield (14-7) got off to a 24-7 first-quarter lead at home over Ridgeland (4-15) Tuesday night and never looked back, winning 68-35.
It's the sixth straight win for the Lady Bruins. Emma Allen led the Lady Bruins with 20 points, all of which were scored before halftime. Emma Hayes and Autumn Wiley both added nine points.
Northwest puts its win streak to the test Friday at Cedartown at 7 p.m.
