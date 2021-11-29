High school basketball: Dalton girls drop opener at Calhoun

Boys
Mount Zion 75, The Dalton Academy 44
The Dalton Academy (0-2) fell 75-44 in Saturday's home game 75-44 against Region 6-A opponent Mount Zion (1-0).
The Pumas matched Mount Zion with 12 points in the second quarter, but a 30-7 third quarter helped the Eagles pull away.
Ej Mahone led the Pumas with 19 points, while Brevin Gunter tallied nine. Malik Holland scored seven and pulled down 16 rebounds.
The Dalton Academy hosts Adairsville tonight at 7:30.
Girls
Calhoun 67, Dalton 48
Dalton (0-1) dropped its season opener at Calhoun (4-0) on Saturday 67-48.
Britiya Curtis led Calhoun with 19 points as the Lady Jackets got a win over the Lady Cats in the first game of the second season under head coach Hannah Harris.
Dalton next plays Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. against Paulding County in Dallas.
Mount Zion 62, The Dalton Academy 4
The Dalton Academy (0-3) dropped Saturday's home game to Region 6-A opponent Mount Zion (5-1) 62-4.
It's the third-ever game for the brand new program for the Lady Pumas. They host Adairsville tonight at 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.