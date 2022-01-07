High school basketball: Dalton girls run streak to 7 with win over Alexander; Murray boys rebound after streak ends

Boys
Alexander 68, Dalton 18
Dalton (0-11) fell 68-18 at Alexander (10-1) Friday night.
Drew Snyder led Dalton with 10 points.
The Catamounts continue the search for their first win today at 4:30 p.m. at Coahulla Creek.
Heritage 58, Southeast Whitfield 47
Southeast Whitfield (5-9) dropped its sixth straight game with a 58-47 loss at Ringgold's Heritage (7-5) on Friday.
Cal Rich led Southeast with 21 points, while Job Willis scored 10.
The Raiders started the season 5-3 and look to get back on track in a Tuesday home game with Ridgeland at 7:30 p.m.
LaFayette 60, Coahulla Creek 36
Coahulla Creek (6-5) dropped a game at undefeated LaFayette (13-0) 60-36 Friday.
The Colts fell to an undefeated Region 6-3A opponent for the second straight game. They lost to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday.
Coahulla Creek hosts Dalton today at 4:30 p.m.
Murray County 49, Sonoraville 28
After Murray County (10-5) had its seven-game win streak snapped on Tuesday, the Indians got back in the win column Friday night with a 49-28 home win over Sonoraville (4-10).
The Indians had run off seven straight after a 2-4 start to the season. They'll look to continue a new winning streak Tuesday, when they host Coahulla Creek at 7:30 p.m.
Pickens 65, Northwest Whitfield 47
Northwest Whitfield (10-3) fell 65-47 at Jasper's Pickens (8-9) Friday night.
Big first and third quarters helped Pickens hand Northwest just its third loss of the year. Pickens led Northwest 21-11 after the first, and, after the Bruins cut the deficit to 29-24 by half, sprinted out to a 52-35 lead after the third quarter.
Chandler Jackson led Northwest with 13 points.
Northwest hosts Heritage Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Rockmart 58, North Murray 43
North Murray (5-11) fell in a Region 6-3A home contest to Rockmart (8-5) 58-43 Friday.
The Mountaineers host Adairsville Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 53, LaFayette 48
Coahulla Creek (5-7) picked up a road Region 6-3A win over LaFayette (5-7) 53-48 Friday night.
Brinkley Reed poured in 31 points for the Lady Colts, while Shea Poe chipped in 10 points.
Coahulla Creek hosts Dalton today at 3 p.m.
Dalton 70, Alexander 43
Dalton (9-2) routed Region 5-6A foe Alexander (1-8) 70-43 on the road Friday night.
The Lady Catamounts led 38-22 at halftime.
Gracie Ridley piled up 17 points and 16 rebounds, while Kinsley Skiffen scored 12 and Natalie Moya tallied 11 points.
Dalton, which has now won seven games in a row, looks for an eighth straight win when it plays at Coahulla Creek today at 3 p.m.
Heritage 67, Southeast Whitfield 28
Southeast Whitfield (0-14) dropped a game at Ringgold's Heritage (9-5) 67-28 Friday night.
Avery Woodson scored seven to lead the Lady Raiders, while Jenna Bennett and Miracle Godoy both scored six.
Southeast hosts Ridgeland on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Murray County 55, Adairsville 38
Murray County (12-3) sprinted past Sonoraville (6-8) 55-38 at home Friday night.
Alyssa Usrey scored 18 points to lead the Lady Indians.
The Lady Indians host Coahulla Creek Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Pickens 43, Northwest Whitfield 41
Northwest Whitfield (8-6) dropped a 43-41 nailbiter in a Region 7-4A contest at Pickens (13-2).
Northwest led 24-22 at halftime, then the teams tied at 34 headed into the fourth quarter.
Pickens edged ahead of the Lady Bruins in the fourth.
Autumn Wiley led Northwest with 11 points, while Emma Hayes had 10 points and Emma Allen scored eight.
Northwest hosts Heritage Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Rockmart 48, North Murray 35
North Murray (4-11) dropped a home contest to Rockmart (6-7) 48-35 on Friday night.
North Murray hosts Adairsville Tuesday at 6 p.m.
