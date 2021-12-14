Dalton High School's girls basketball team sprinted out to a 25-8 halftime lead and cruised to a 52-23 win over Region 5-6A opponent South Paulding at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Catamounts (3-2) led 40-14 over South Paulding (4-5) after three quarters.
Dalton's Gracie Ridley scored 18 of her game-leading 20 points through three quarters, sitting out most of the fourth with her fellow starters. Kinsley Skiffen also scored 10 points for Dalton.
The Lady Cats already have three wins in Region 5-6A, all coming against Paulding County opponents. Dalton downed Paulding County and East Paulding last week. The lone region loss for Dalton was a 74-41 loss at Rome on Saturday.
After the girls' win, the boys team (0-5) stayed winless on the season, falling 61-31 to South Paulding (4-4).
Will Haley and KD Taylor shared the scoring lead for the Catamounts with six points apiece.
Dalton is back in action Friday against Cartersville. The girls play at 6 p.m., with the boys following at 7:30.
In other local basketball action:
Boys
Cedartown 57, Southeast Whitfield 56
Southeast Whitfield (3-3) fell 57-56 on the road against Cedartown (2-2) Tuesday night.
Cal Rich had a shot at a go-ahead basket late in the game, but couldn't get it to fall. He led Southeast with 24 points.
Matthew Brock had 12 points, while Victor Arrellin and Job Willis both scored eight.
Southeast travels to play Gordon Central Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 70, Ridgeland 49
Northwest Whitfield (6-2) downed Region 7-4A opponent Ridgeland (2-5) 70-49 on the road Tuesday.
Payton Baker led Northwest with 21 points. Chandler Jackson scored 17 and Will Anderson netted 14. Dakota Blackwell had nine points.
Northwest hosts Coahulla Creek at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
North Murray 44, Ringgold 40
North Murray (4-4) defeated Ringgold (2-7) 44-40 in overtime on the road Tuesday.
After regulation ended in a tie at 34, North Murray outscored Ringgold 10-6 in the extra frame.
Beau Ellis and Gavin Pittman both scored eight to lead the Mountaineers, while Seth Griffin scored seven.
North Murray hosts Pickens Friday at 6 p.m.
Girls
Cedartown 45, Southeast Whitfield 31
Southeast Whitfield (0-7) dropped a game at Cedartown (2-2) 45-31 on Tuesday.
Avery Woodson led Southeast with 14 points, while Jenna Bennett scored six.
Southeast plays at Gordon Central Friday at 7 p.m.
Murray County 61, Rockmart 42
Murray County (7-1) kept a strong start to the season rolling Tuesday night with a 61-42 win at Region 6-3A foe Rockmart (3-3).
Murray gained its seventh win in eight tries as Ella Dotson racked up 20 points and Mattie Nuckolls scored 13. Kiersten Hixson scored eight and Natalie O'Neal chipped in seven.
The Lady Indians host Ringgold Friday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 70, Ridgeland 37
Northwest Whitfield (5-3) romped to a 70-37 Region 7-4A win over Ridgeland (1-6) Tuesday night.
The Lady Bruins led 27-0 after the first quarter and 41-11 at half.
Autumn Wiley led Northwest with 21 points, Emma Allen scored 10 and Whitley Chumley chipped in seven.
The Lady Bruins host Coahulla Creek Saturday at 3 p.m.
Ringgold 41, North Murray 30
North Murray (2-7) was downed 41-30 at Ringgold (8-1) on Tuesday.
North Murray led Ringgold 10-5 after the first quarter, but Ringgold regained the lead at 19-14 by half.
The Lady Mountaineers play at The Dalton Academy Saturday at 1 p.m.
