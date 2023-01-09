Boys
Dalton 77, Coahulla Creek 52
Dalton (10-1) bounced back from its first loss of the year to down Coahulla Creek (2-11) 77-52 on the road on Saturday.
Chaz Ramsey poured in 26 points to lead Dalton, while Eli Burt had 18 and Jay Anderson scored 11.
The Catamounts led 21-3 after the first quarter and held onto the easy win despite Creek outscoring the Catamounts 38-35 after halftime.
It was the seventh straight loss for Coahulla, who plays Ridgeland at home tonight at 7:30. Dalton will play at Cartersville tonight at 7:30.
Model 65, North Murray 55
A shorthanded North Murray (11-1) suffered its first loss of the season in a 65-55 defeat in a road game against Model (9-3) on Saturday.
The Mountaineers were playing without a few key players after a physical altercation involving both teams during Friday's game against Gordon Central led to the stoppage of that game and a handful of two-game player suspensions.
Beau Ellis led the remaining Mountaineers with 15 points, while Zavon McDade scored 12 and Gavin Pittman scored 10.
North Murray will play at Rockmart tonight at 7:30.
Northwest Whitfield 67, Murray County 63
North Murray (9-3) survived a comeback from Murray County (5-9) to earn a 67-63 win at home on Saturday.
The Bruins led Murray 28-6 after the first quarter and held a 14-point advantage at halftime before the Indians cut further into the lead.
Landon Bennett led Murray with 20.
Northwest plays Southeast Whitfield at home tonight at 7:30, while Murray will host Fannin County at the same time.
Girls
Dalton 73, Coahulla Creek 51
Dalton junior Gracie Ridley hit the 1,000 career points mark as the Lady Catamounts (9-3) defeated Coahulla Creek (8-6) 73-51 Saturday in Varnell.
Ridley piled up 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win.
The Lady Cats jumped out to a 12-2 advantage after the first quarter and led 47-25 after a high-scoring second.
Kemara Washington scored nine for Dalton, while Taylor Chesser added eight and Emma Hefner scored seven.
Brinkley Reed led the Lady Colts with 17 and Shea Poe scored 12.
Dalton travels to play Cartersville tonight at 6, while Creek will host Ridgeland at the same time.
Model 58, North Murray 29
A huge first-half deficit led to a North Murray (10-4) 58-29 loss on the road against Model (7-5) on Saturday.
Model led 41-4 at halftime and cruised to the win.
The Lady Mountaineers play at Rockmart tonight at 6.
