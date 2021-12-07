VARNELL -- When the boys basketball teams from North Murray and Coahulla Creek squared off in the Colts' home opener Tuesday night, the physical, defensive-minded game saw the teams fail to even match the point total from the two schools' football game this fall.
North Murray basketball defeated Coahulla Creek 43-31 on Tuesday, while the football Mountaineers grabbed a 52-30 win over their Region 6-3A rivals in September.
Defense ruled a game that only had one double-digit scorer. That was Lucas Mulkey of Coahulla Creek (3-1), who netted eight of his 10 points in the first quarter alone.
Mulkey and the Colts scored 12 in the first to grab a 12-5 lead, but then needed nearly three quarters to match that total again.
North Murray (3-2) outscored the Colts 11-1 in the second quarter to grab a 16-13 halftime advantage, then held the Colts to just five in the third to go up 27-18. North Murray allowed just two made field goals in the middle two quarters while outscoring Coahulla Creek 22-6 in that time frame.
Both teams missed opportunities to score, but hounding, physical defenses from both squads limited open looks.
The fourth was the best offensive quarter for each team. The Colts began to foul in hopes of sparking a comeback, while a few shots finally started to drop. Coahulla Creek netted 13 points in the quarter, but the Mountaineers made free throws and held their advantage.
Isaiah Morrison and Seth Griffin both scored nine for North Murray, with six of Griffin's points coming in a key fourth-quarter stretch. Judson Petty scored seven, all coming on free throws. Will Jennings also contributed eight for Coahulla Creek.
Earlier in the night, the game between the Coahulla Creek and North Murray girls saw a little more offensive firepower.
Brinkley Reed scored more than the boys team alone, dropping 32 as the Lady Colts (3-2) pulled away early for a 70-54 win over North Murray (1-4).
Reed and the Lady Colts utilized a first-quarter press that caused havoc for the Lady Mountaineers, as Reed grabbed a few steals to help her to 13 first-quarter points with a few easy layups. The Lady Colts held a 23-9 advantage after the first.
"We like to play that way," Coahulla Creek head coach Jody Bacchus said. "I feel like it helps our offense for us to create turnovers and get closer looks at the basket."
The Lady Mountaineers handled the pressure in the second, but Coahulla Creek still held the 36-21 halftime lead, with 20 points coming from Reed in the break.
Reed scored from all over the floor -- she hit four 3-pointers and made several tough short-range shots in traffic to go with her first-quarter run-outs -- adding 12 more points in the third. She didn't score in only a brief appearance in the fourth quarter before the starters were pulled with a big advantage.
"We were together as a team the whole game," Reed said. "I just wanted our girls to go out there and get a region win."
Emma Reed notched 13 points for the Lady Colts. Bayleigh Winkler led North Murray with 17 points, while Janna Baggett scored 12.
Both Coahulla Creek teams play at Sonoraville Friday, with the girls starting at 7 p.m. North Murray's squads play at rival Murray County Friday, with the girls beginning play at 7 p.m.
In other local basketball action Tuesday night:
Boys
Central-Carrollton 54, Northwest Whitfield 36
Northwest Whitfield (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season after a 5-0 start with a 54-36 setback at Central-Carrollton (3-1) on Tuesday.
A 28-14 opening quarter got the Bruins in a big hole early, and they couldn't make up the deficit.
Northwest hosts Southeast Whitfield Friday at 8:30 p.m.
LaFayette 59, Murray County 46
Murray County (2-4) dropped a game at undefeated LaFayette (4-0) 59-46 on Tuesday.
A 17-8 first quarter for LaFayette got the Ramblers some early separation, and LaFayette held on despite outscoring the Indians by just six points the rest of the way.
Murray hosts North Murray Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Paulding County 93, Dalton 29
Dalton (0-2) was outpaced 93-29 on the road by Paulding County (6-3) Tuesday night.
Chaz Ramsey led Dalton with nine points, but the Catamounts couldn't keep up.
The Catamounts host East Paulding Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 51, Dade County 48
Southeast Whitfield (2-2) earned a 51-48 win over Dade County (2-2) in the Raiders' home opener Tuesday.
Samuel Harper and Victor Arrellin both scored 11, while Arrellin grabbed eight rebounds. Job Willis had 10 points and six assists.
Southeast plays at Northwest Whitfield Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Dade County 47, Southeast Whitfield 25
Southeast Whitfield (0-4) dropped a home game 47-25 to Dade County (2-4) on Tuesday.
Jenna Bennett led Southeast with nine points.
The Lady Raiders play at Northwest Whitfield Friday night at 7.
Dalton 56, Paulding County 34
Dalton (1-1) earned its first win of the season with a 56-34 win on the road over Paulding County (3-7).
The Lady Cats host East Paulding Friday at 6.
Murray County 60, LaFayette 44
Murray County (5-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season Friday with a 60-44 win at LaFayette (2-1) Tuesday night.
Mattie Nuckolls scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, while Ella Dotson scored 17.
Murray hosts North Murray Friday night at 7.
Northwest Whitfield 55, Central-Carrollton 34
Northwest Whitfield (3-3) earned a road victory over Central-Carrollton (2-4) 55-34 on Tuesday.
Autumn Wiley scored 18 to lead the Lady Bruins, while Whitley Chumley scored 16 and Kennedy Baker added 11.
Northwest hosts Southeast Whitfield Friday night at 7.
