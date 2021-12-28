Midway through the first quarter, Christian Heritage School's boys basketball team was tied at nine with Woodland in the first round of the Lions' Carpet Capital Christmas Classic on Tuesday.
Then the Lions scored 28 of the next 32 points to grab control on their way to a 71-49 win.
After the tie at nine, Christian Heritage scored the final nine points of the first quarter to grab a 18-9 advantage. A 19-4 second quarter left the Lions with a 37-13 lead at the break.
Zundra Jackson scored all 14 of his points in the first half — seven in each quarter — before exiting for the rest of the game early in the third quarter. Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 20, scoring nine quick third-quarter points before sitting the final 10 minutes of the game.
Abernathy is coming off a 53-point outburst in the Lions last game against Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, and he managed to pile up the points in short minutes in the rout.
Cash Hare scored nine, while Braden Koneman and Isaac Plavich each scored eight.
The Lions (9-2) advance to the semifinals of the eight-team tournament tonight at 5:30 against White County, while Woodland (4-5) plays Savannah Christian in the consolation bracket.
The Christian Heritage girls received a bye in the first round of the eight-team girls bracket after scheduled first round opponent Drew Charter withdrew. The Lady Lions open play in the tournament today at 4 p.m. in the semifinals against White County.
In other local basketball action Tuesday:
Boys
Coahulla Creek 61, South Pittsburg 53
Coahulla Creek (6-3) defeated host South Pittsburg (2-5) at the Border Battle tournament in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.
It was the second game of the day for the host Pirates, who fell to Northwest Whitfield earlier in the day.
Will Locke scored 12 to lead the Colts, while Aiden Patterson scored 10 and Mario Edwards and Mason Turner both scored nine in the final game of the event for the Colts.
Coahulla Creek next hosts Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 71, South Pittsburg 51
Payton Baker poured in 32 points and Northwest Whitfield (9-2) downed host South Pittsburg (2-5) 71-51 at the Border Battle tournament in South Pittsburg, Tennessee.
Baker scored 11 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bruins pull away.
Chandler Jackson and Brayden Morrison both scored eight to help add to Baker's big night.
After completing the event at 2-0, Northwest hosts Cedartown Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
