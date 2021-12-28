Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Rain, possibly heavy in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.