Christian Heritage School's boys paired second-half lockdown defense with hot shooting to pull away from Cass for a 68-53 win on Tuesday.
After leading 34-33 at halftime, Christian Heritage (4-1) held Cass (2-2) to 20 points in the second half while five 3-pointers helped the Lions put up 34.
Zundra Jackson nailed three of those shots from long distance in a third quarter that saw him shoot his point total from six to 16. He finished with 20.
Christian Heritage led by as many as 11 in the third quarter before Cass closed the score to 50-43 by the end of the frame.
The Lions opened the fourth quarter by scoring 12 straight points to quickly balloon the margin to 19.
Jax Abernathy led Christian Heritage with 23 points, doing most of his damage snaking to the rim for short-range contested layups, but he also knocked in a long-range shot. Cash Hare helped out the Abernathy-Jackson scoring duo with 12 points. Hare hit a fourth-quarter 3-pointer during that crucial 12-0 stretch, as did Braden Koneman, who scored nine. Hare pulled down five rebounds while Caden Clements grabbed eight.
The Lions host Ridgeland Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Prior to the boys game, Christian Heritage's girls (0-5) struggled to muster points against a larger Cass team (4-1) in a 54-15 loss.
Christian Heritage scored the first two points of the game on a Callie Stanfield jumper, but Cass responded with 18 straight for the remainder of the first quarter as size and speed overwhelmed the young Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions trailed 32-5 at half and 48-14 after three quarters.
Stanfield and the Christian Heritage had their best stretch of offense in the third quarter. Stanfield nailed two 3-pointers, while London Wagner hit another. Stanfield led Christian Heritage with eight points, while Wagner scored five.
Christian Heritage is off to an 0-5 start after losing eight seniors from last year's team and playing with nine underclassmen. The Lady Lions will try for their first win with a Friday home game against Ridgeland at 6 p.m.
In other local basketball action Tuesday night:
Boys
Northwest Whitfield 64, Ringgold 55
Northwest Whitfield (4-0) continued an unbeaten start to the season with a 64-55 win at Ringgold (2-2) Tuesday.
The Bruins trailed Ringgold 43-38 after three quarters, but a 26-12 fourth got Northwest the win.
Payton Baker scored 20 for Northwest, and Dakota Blackwell tallied 17. Chandler Jackson scored 11.
It's the second time early in the season that the teams have met. Northwest downed Ringgold 70-56 earlier this month at a tournament at Ridgeland High School.
Northwest hosts Sonoraville Friday at 8:30 p.m.
North Murray 44, Pickens 39
North Murray (2-1) downed Pickens (2-2) 44-39 on Tuesday.
Gavin Pittman led the way for the Mountaineers with 10 points, while Seth Griffin and Isaiah Morrison both scored seven.
North Murray opens Region 6-3A play with a Friday night home game against LaFayette at 8:30.
Southeast Whitfield 60, Dade County 40
Southeast Whitfield (1-1) took down Dade County (1-1) on the road in Trenton Tuesday 60-40.
Cal Rich scored 23 and brought down 12 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Victor Arrellin had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Job Willis scored 13 points and dished six assists.
The Raiders play at Gilmer Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Ringgold 47, Northwest Whitfield 42
Northwest Whitfield (1-3) was held off 47-42 at Ringgold (4-0) Tuesday night.
The Lady Bruins trailed 31-14 at half and made a push in the second half, but couldn't catch up to the undefeated Lady Tigers.
Autumn Wiley scored 13 for Northwest, while Whitley Chumley had 10 points and Emma Hayes tallied seven points.
The Lady Bruins host Sonoraville at 7 p.m. Friday.
