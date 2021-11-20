High school basketball: Murray County boys, girls open season with sweep of Southeast

Boys
Murray County 50, Southeast Whitfield 40
Murray County (1-0) started its schedule with a 50-40 home win over Southeast Whitfield (0-1) Friday night.
The Indians held a narrow 25-23 lead at the break and clutched a small lead until late in the fourth, then pulled away for a 10-point win.
Carson Weaver led Murray with 16 points and pulled down seven rebounds and drawing seven offensive fouls. Tad Stone had nine points and seven boards.
Cal Rich had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Southeast, while Matthew Brock had seven points and eight steals.
The Indians will play Heritage at 5:30 p.m. today in a tournament in Ridgeland. Southeast will next be at Dade County on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Murray County 67, Southeast Whitfield 32
Murray County (1-0) opened the season with a 67-32 home win over Southeast Whitfield (0-1).
The Lady Indians led 30-14 at halftime. Ella Dotson led the game with 17 points, while Alyssa Usrey tallied 13.
Murray County gets its first win under new head coach Chris Tipton, who took over the program after Keri O'Neal left the job this offseason.
Murray will be in action in a tournament in Ridgeland today. Southeast will next play at Dade County on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.