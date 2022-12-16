Boys
Dalton 68, Ringgold 48
Dalton’s undefeated record was in jeopardy after one quarter, but the Catamounts (7-0) grabbed the lead by halftime and cruised to a 68-48 win over Ringgold (1-9) on the road Friday night.
Dalton trailed 18-11 to the one-win Tigers after the first quarter. Dalton had a 34-32 lead at halftime.
Chaz Ramsey scored 30 points to lead Dalton, while Eli Burt scored 13 and Drew Snyder had 10.
Dalton continued its unbeaten stretch to start the season after going 1-24 last year.
Dalton plays Gordon Lee in a tournament on Monday at 8:30 p.m.
Murray County 63, Rockmart 59
After losing its first four games, Murray County won its third straight on Friday.
The Indians (3-4) fended off Region 7-2A opponent Rockmart (4-4) 63-59 Friday night.
Murray led 33-25 at halftime.
The Indians play Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the North Murray Mistletoe Madness tournament.
Girls
Dalton 60, Ringgold 15
The fifth straight win for Dalton (6-2) came in dominating fashion.
The Lady Catamounts blew past Ringgold (2-8) 60-15 on the road on Friday.
Dalton led 23-4 after the first quarter and kept up the pressure, leading 39-6 at half and 50-10 after three quarters.
Gracie Ridley scored nine of her 14 points before half, and Alexia Gonzalez scored 12. BB Bates scored eight.
Dalton will be off until Dec. 28.
Murray County 77, Rockmart 31
Murray County (6-2) shot past Region 7-2A opponent Rockmart (3-5) 77-31 on Friday night at home.
On a night that Ella Dotson was celebrated for scoring her 1,000th career point earlier this week, Dotson added 23 points and led all scorers. Dotson is the second current member of the Lady Indians to reach 1,000 points. Teammate Mattie Nuckolls reached the total last season.
Anna Logan scored 13, Callan Ledford scored 11 and Bayleigh Winkler had 10.
Murray plays McMinn County Wednesday at 4 p.m. at North Murray High School’s Mistletoe Madness tournament.
North Murray 71, Dalton Academy 19
North Murray (7-3) defeated Dalton Academy (0-11) 71-19 on Friday at home.
The Lady Mountaineers had a 36-5 lead at halftime.
With the win, North Murray surpasses its win total of six from last season.
North Murray plays Gilmer at home at 3 p.m. today, while Dalton Academy will play on the road against Oakwood Christian today at 1 p.m.
