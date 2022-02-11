Boys
Adairsville 80, North Murray 39
North Murray (7-18) lost a road game at Adairsville (14-10) 80-39 to conclude the regular season.
The Mountaineers take on cross-county rivals Murray County in the Region 6-3A tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at LaFayette. Murray, which enters as the six seed, won both games with seventh-seeded North Murray during the regular season.
Coahulla Creek 57, Murray County 46
Coahulla Creek (13-11) held off Murray County (12-12) 57-46 in Varnell Friday in the regular-season finale for both squads.
After wrapping up the regular slate, both teams are bound for the Region 6-3A tournament next week at LaFayette.
Sixth-seeded Murray faces off with seventh seed North Murray at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while fifth-seeded Coahulla Creek plays Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of a matchup today between Ringgold and Sonoraville.
Girls
Adairsville 43, North Murray 35
North Murray (6-17) fell 43-35 on the road at Adairsville (11-13) to end the regular season.
The game was tied at 31 after the third quarter before Adairsville took control with a 12-4 fourth quarter.
The teams play again today at 6 p.m. in the Region 6-3A tournament at LaFayette. Adairsville is the eighth seed and North Murray the ninth. The winner plays Coahulla Creek on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Murray County 52, Coahulla Creek 31
Murray County (19-5) took down Coahulla Creek (10-15) 52-31 in Varnell Friday night to close the regular-season schedule for both teams.
Mattie Nuckolls scored 14 for the Lady Indians, while Natalie O’Neal scored 13.
Brinkley Reed scored 10 for Coahulla Creek.
The two Region 6-3A foes compete next week in the region tournament at LaFayette.
Murray, the second seed for the region tournament, plays in the semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. The Lady Indians, by securing the second seed and at least a spot in the semifinals, have clinched one of the region’s four spots in the state playoffs. Murray last made the playoffs in 2000.
Coahulla Creek, meanwhile, will have to fight its way through the tournament for a spot in the playoffs. The Lady Colts are the fifth seed and on Tuesday play the winner of an opening-round game Monday between Adairsville and North Murray.
