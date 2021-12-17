High school basketball: Murray girls win in region showdown with Ringgold; Murray boys get 59-46 win

Boys
Adairsville 56, Coahulla Creek 41
Coahulla Creek (4-2) couldn't keep up in a road game at undefeated Region 6-3A foe Adairsville (5-0) Friday night.
Adairsville grabbed a 31-22 lead at halftime and held the Colts at bay.
Coahulla Creek plays at Northwest Whitfield today at 4:30 p.m.
Cartersville 56, Dalton 44
Dalton (0-6) dropped its sixth straight gamr to start the year in a 56-44 home loss Friday to Cartersville (5-2).
Will Haley led the Catamounts with 12 points, Anthony Davis had nine and Chaz Ramsey tallied eight.
Christian Heritage 78, Fellowship Christian 27
Christian Heritage (6-2) raced past Fellowship Christian (2-7) 78-27 in Roswell Friday night.
Zundra Jackson led the Lions with 18 points, Braden Koneman scored 14, Cash Hare scored 11 and Jax Abernathy chipped in with 10.
The Lions host Trinity Christian today at 4:30 p.m.
Murray County 59, Ringgold 46
Murray County (5-4) picked up a home region win Friday night over Ringgold (2-8) 59-46.
Murray led 41-37 entering the fourth quarter, then doubled up Ringgold 18-9 in the final frame to pull away.
The Indians play Gordon Central on Monday at 1 p.m. at North Murray in the Mistletoe Madness Christmas Tournament.
Pickens 50, North Murray 37
Visiting Pickens (3-6) downed North Murray (4-5) 50-37 Friday night.
It's the second time the teams have played this season, with North Murray winning 44-39 on Nov. 30. The they play again Tuesday at North Murray in the Mistletoe Madness Christmas Tournament.
Before that, the Mountaineers play Southeast Whitfield Monday at 7 p.m. in the tournament.
Southeast Whitfield 62, Gordon Central 29
Southeast Whitfield (4-3) had 11 players score in a 62-29 road win over Gordon Central (3-5) on Friday.
Cal Rich led those scorers with 17 and also pulled down 18 rebounds. Job Willis had 13 points and five steals.
The Raiders have already matched their win total from last year through seven games. Southeast finished 4-19 last season and went winless in 2019-20.
Southeast puts its winning record to the test Monday at 7 p.m. against host North Murray in the Mistletoe Madness Christmas Tournament.
Girls
Adairsville 50, Coahulla Creek 34
Coahulla Creek (3-4) dropped a Region 6-3A game 50-34 at Adairsville (6-2) Friday night.
The Lady Colts trailed 31-15 at halftime.
Coahulla Creek plays at Northwest Whitfield today at 3 p.m.
Dalton 73, Cartersville 40
Dalton (4-2) downed Cartersville (1-4) 73-40 Friday night at home.
Gracie Ridley scored 19 and grabbed 12 rebounds for Dalton, while Taylor Thompson scored nine. Cadence Blackwell, Kinsley Skiffen and Kemara Washington each scored eight.
The Lady Catamounts play McMinn County Monday at 10 a.m. at North Murray High School in the first round of the Mistletoe Madness Christmas Tournament.
Gordon Central 44, Southeast Whitfield 28
Southeast Whitfield (0-8) fell 44-28 in a road game Friday against Gordon Central (8-1).
Trinity Burse led the Lady Raiders with nine points, while Avery Woodson contributed six.
The Lady Raiders play North Murray Monday at 2:30 p.m. at North Murray's Mistletoe Madness Christmas Tournament.
Murray County 53, Ringgold 45
Murray County (8-1) knocked off visiting Region 6-3A foe Ringgold (8-2) 53-45 Friday in a matchup of teams ranked in the top 10 in the state in Class 3A.
The sixth-ranked Indians led fourth-ranked Ringgold 23-22 at halftime and wrapped up a 53-45 win.
Mattie Nuckolls had 18 points and eight rebounds, Ella Dotson had 16 points and Natalie O'Neal had 11 points and 10 boards.
The Lady Indians are now 8-1 on the season after a 9-10 year last season.
Murray County plays Calhoun Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the Mistletoe Madness Christmas Tournament at North Murray High School.
