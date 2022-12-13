Boys
Adairsville 56, Coahulla Creek 38
Coahulla Creek (2-6) lost to Adairsville (5-2) 56-38 on the road Tuesday.
Coahulla Creek plays Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dalton 61, Heritage 46
Dalton (6-0) stayed undefeated with a 61-46 home win over Heritage (4-4) on Tuesday.
Eli Burt led Dalton with 20 points. RJ Storey scored 15, while Kobi Cooper and Chaz Ramsey both scored 12.
It’s the second time Dalton has downed the Generals. Dalton delivered a 53-44 win in Ringgold earlier this season.
Dalton is 6-0 after finishing last season with a 1-24 mark.
Dalton plays at Ringgold Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Murray County 49, Gordon Central 44
After dropping its first four, Murray County (2-4) has won two in a row. The Indians downed Gordon Central (6-3) 49-44 on the road Tuesday.
Murray hosts Rockmart on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
North Murray 76, Fannin County 55
The winning streak for North Murray marched to seven Tuesday night.
North Murray (7-0) stayed undefeated by shutting down Fannin County (1-6) 76-55 at home Tuesday night.
The platoon-swapping Mountaineers used a daunting full-court press to grab a 17-9 lead after the first quarter, and the fast-paced team didn’t give it up, leading 39-18 at half and 60-42 after three quarters.
Isaiah Morrison led a balanced scoring effort with 11, and Beau Ellis, Judson Petty and Skyler Williams each scored 10. Carson Gibson and Gavin Pittman scored eight.
North Murray has already matched last season’s win total. The ‘Neers went 7-19 a season ago, but a powerful offense has propelled them to seven wins in as many games.
The 76 points scored so far were the second lowest in a game for North Murray this season. The Mountaineers scored 70 in a win over Southeast Whitfield, but have put up at least 88 points in the other five games.
The Mountaineers next hosts Pickens at North Murray’s Mistletoe Madness tournament on Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Adairsville 58, Coahulla Creek 47
After a 6-0 start, Coahulla Creek (6-2) dropped its second straight game. The Lady Colts fell to Adairsville (7-1) 58-47 on the road on Tuesday.
Shea Poe scored 15 for Coahulla Creek, and Aubree Langley scored 11. Leah Headrick had 10 points.
The Lady Colts play at Northwest Whitfield Saturday at 3 p.m.
Cass 55, Southeast Whitfield 25
Southeast Whitfield (2-5) dropped a home game to Cass (6-1) 55-25 Tuesday.
Miracle Godoy scored eight and Kaylee Padilla scored five for Southeast.
Southeast next plays Ringgold on Dec. 21.
Dalton 68, Heritage 40
Dalton (5-2) got past Heritage (3-5) for the second time on the young season, the latest a 68-40 win at home on Tuesday.
Dalton travels to play Ringgold on Friday night at 7.
Murray County 64, Gordon Central 28
Murray County (6-2) shot past Gordon Central (3-5) 64-28 on the road on Tuesday.
Kiersten Hixson led Murray with 18 points, while Callan Ledford scored 13, Skyler Mahoney had 11 and Ella Dotson scored 10.
The Lady Indians host Rockmart Friday at 6 p.m.
Fannin County 64, North Murray 36
North Murray (6-3) scored the first three points against Fannin County (6-2) Tuesday night, but the visitors scored the next 18.
Visiting Fannin County used that 18-0 run in the first quarter to grab a big lead and cruise past North Murray 64-36 Tuesday night.
Janna Baggett swished a 3-pointer on North Murray’s first possession, but then Fannin County, which finished 28-1 last season, went to work.
A Cameron Longley short jumper finally put an end to the run late in the first, but North Murray couldn’t climb out of the hole.
Fannin led 40-13 at half and 57-23 after three quarters.
Ava Robinette led North Murray with seven points. Baggett, Longley, Jacey Albertson, Emma Faulknor and Zoey Johnson each hit a 3-pointer.
North Murray hosts Dalton Academy Friday night at 6.
