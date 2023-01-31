Boys
Christian Heritage 74, W.D. Mohammed 51
Christian Heritage (20-0) dispatched visiting W.D. Mohammed (7-9) 74-51 Tuesday night.
Jax Abernathy scored 24 points while Braden Koneman scored 19 and grabbed nine rebounds. Dontae Crowder had 11 points, five assists and three steals, while Cash Hare turned in nine points, eight boards and five assists.
The Lions play their penultimate game of the season Friday night at home against Mt. Zion. Should Christian Heritage win Friday, the Lions can clinch a perfect regular season Saturday at Decatur’s Greenforest.
Coahulla Creek 49, Gordon Lee 40
Coahulla Creek (5-16) earned a Region 6-3A home win over Gordon Lee (10-13) Tuesday night.
The Colts pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and grabbed a 49-40 win.
Coahulla Creek plays at Ridgeland Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Coosa 97, Dalton Academy 48
Dalton Academy (1-19) couldn’t get past Coosa (10-13) Tuesday night, falling 97-48.
The Pumas play at Chattooga Friday night at 7:30 for their final regular season game.
Dalton 72, Cartersville 41
Dalton (14-7) broke out of a slump in a big way Tuesday, shooting past Cartersville (8-13) 72-41 at home to break a five-game losing skid.
Drew Snyder led Dalton with 14 points. Chaz Ramsey scored 11, Eli Burt had 10 and Jay Anderson chipped in nine.
The Cats play Cass Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Murray County 73, Haralson County 60
Murray County (9-11) downed Haralson County (11-13) 73-60 at home on Tuesday.
The Indians travel to Blue Ridge to play Fannin County Friday at 8:30 p.m.
North Murray 116, Gordon Central 50
North Murray (18-2) piled up the points in a 116-50 rout at home against Gordon Central (10-10) Tuesday.
The Mountaineers scored 37 points in the first quarter and 41 in the second, good for a 75-24 halftime lead.
North Murray, which hit 19 3-pointers, broke 100 before the third quarter was over.
Zavon McDade hit five triples and led the way with 24 points. Isaiah Morrison scored 17, Judson Petty had 16 and Skyler Williams put in 14.
North Murray plays Rockmart at home Friday night at 7:30.
Northwest Whitfield 65, Heritage 57
Northwest Whitfield (14-8) earned a 65-57 home win over Heritage (8-13) Tuesday.
Dakota Blackwell led Northwest with 11 points, while Isaiah Foster and Braxton Floyd both scored nine.
Northwest hits the road to Sonoraville Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 38, Gordon Lee 23
Coahulla Creek (13-9) defeated Gordon Lee (5-15) 38-23 at home Tuesday.
Shea Poe led the way for Coahulla Creek with 12 points.
The Lady Colts play at Ridgeland on Friday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 55, Cartersville 43
Dalton (16-6) got past Cartersville (13-6) Tuesday night at home 55-43.
The Lady Cats welcome Cass on Friday at 6 p.m.
Coosa 56, Dalton Academy 21
Dalton Academy (0-21) fell at home to Coosa (4-20) 56-21 Tuesday.
The Lady Pumas play at Southeast Whitfield tonight at 6.
Heritage 48, Northwest Whitfield 40
Northwest Whitfield (14-8) fell short of Heritage (12-9) at home Tuesday night 48-40.
Northwest matched Heritage in second-half scoring with 25 after falling behind by eight at halftime.
Beckley Manning and Callie White both scored eight.
The Lady Bruins get Sonoraville next on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
Murray County 64, Haralson County 26
Murray County (16-4) blitzed Haralson County (8-15) 64-26 Tuesday at home.
Ella Dotson scored 13 for the Lady Indians, while Callan Ledford scored 11. Kiersten Hixson, Skyler Mahoney, Mattie Nuckolls and Bayleigh Winkler each scored eight.
Murray County faces Fannin County on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.