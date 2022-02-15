Boys
Murray County 63, North Murray 54
Sixth-seeded Murray County (13-13) earned a 63-54 victory over seventh-seeded North Murray (7-19) in a showdown between the intra-county rivals in the Region 6-3A tournament in LaFayette on Tuesday.
The Indians overcame a 13-3 deficit at the end of the third quarter to take the win and end North Murray’s season.
Carson Weaver led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Landon Bennett and Waylon Stanley both had 10 points. Tad Stone scored nine.
Murray advances to the tournament’s quarterfinals to play third-seeded Adairsville Thursday at 6 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 76, Ridgeland 51
Playing on its own floor, second-seeded Northwest Whitfield (22-3) downed seventh-seeded Ridgeland (8-18) in the quarterfinals of the Region 7-4A tournament on Tuesday.
Payton Baker poured in 32 points for the Bruins, while Will Anderson scored 14 and Collin Hall scored 13.
Northwest secures a spot in the Class 4A playoffs and sets up a matchup with Southeast Whitfield in the tournament’s semifinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast was the only team to defeat Northwest on its home floor this season.
Ringgold 60, Coahulla Creek 49
Fifth-seeded Coahulla Creek (13-12) was upended by ninth-seeded Ringgold (9-18) 60-49 in the Region 6-3A tournament at LaFayette on Tuesday.
Will Locke scored 16 to lead the Colts.
The loss ends the season short of the playoffs for Coahulla Creek. The last playoff appearance for the Colts was in 2019.
Ringgold plays fourth-seeded Rockmart on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the tournament’s quarterfinals.
Girls
Dalton 59, South Paulding 23
Playing at home, third-seeded Dalton (21-5) downed seventh-seeded South Paulding (8-13) 59-23 in the Region 5-6A tournament Tuesday.
The Lady Cats secured a spot in the tournament semifinals and a berth in the Class 6A playoffs, the first appearance for Dalton in the state playoffs since 2019.
In the tournament semifinals Thursday night at Alexander High School in Douglasville, Dalton plays the tournament’s second seed, Carollton. Dalton split two games with Carrollton during the regular season.
Walker 27, Christian Heritage 21
Christian Heritage (0-20) fell against Walker (8-14) 27-21 in the Region 7-A Private tournament Tuesday night.
Mollie Voiles and London Wagner both scored six for Christian Heritage.
The loss ends the season for Christian Heritage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.