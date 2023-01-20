Boys
Cass 70, Dalton 67
Dalton (13-3) fell short on the road against Cass (8-9) 70-67 Friday night.
Chaz Ramsey scored 19 points, Jay Anderson put in 17 and Eli Burt scored 14.
The Catamounts travel across town to play Southeast Whitfield tonight at 6.
Central-Carrollton 54, Northwest Whitfield 51
Northwest Whitfield (11-6) fell just short of forcing overtime against Central-Carrollton (15-3) Friday night at home, but the visitors left Tunnel Hill with a 54-51 victory.
Northwest got a potential tying 3-pointer off just before the buzzer, but Dakota Blackwell’s shot was short.
Tytus Ramsey tied the game at 51 with 27 seconds left when the Bruin forward leapt, gathered in an offensive board and put in a short shot.
Central took a two-point lead at the free throw line, then, after a Northwest shot was off, added one more free throw with 14.4 seconds left.
Ramsey and Blackwell both scored 11 to lead Northwest, and Caden Ramsey added eight.
The Bruins host Cedartown on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage 75, Social Circle 67
Christian Heritage (17-0) hit 15 3-pointers as the Lions downed Social Circle (8-8) 75-67 Friday night.
Jax Abernathy scored 32 points and swiped eight steals for the Lions. Cash Hare had 12 points and six steals, while Isaac Plavich hit five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points.
Christian Heritage hosts Southwest Atlanta Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LaFayette 61, Coahulla Creek 43
Coahulla Creek (4-14) dropped a game on the road to LaFayette (11-5) 61-43 Friday night.
The Colts host Ringgold at 7:30 Tuesday night.
Murray County 66, Gordon Central 51
A strong second half led Murray County (8-10) past Gordon Central (9-7) 66-51 at home on Friday.
Murray trailed 27-26 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 40-24 in the final two frames.
The Indians face Rockmart on the road on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
North Murray 79, Fannin County 37
North Murray (15-2) earned an easy win at Fannin County (2-16) Friday night, winning 79-37.
Skyler Williams scored 15 for the Mountaineers. Beau Ellis scored 14 and Judson Petty scored nine.
The Mountaineers host Coosa today at 4:30 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 65, Cedartown 46
Southeast Whitfield (8-8) cruised past Cedartown (0-15) 65-46 on the road Friday night.
Cal Rich put up 21 points, while Brayden Miles added 13. Brett Cole scored eight and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The win puts the Raiders at 4-1 in Region 7-4A.
Southeast hosts Dalton tonight at 6.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 67, LaFayette 39
Coahulla Creek (10-9) earned a convincing win at LaFayette (5-9) Friday night, getting past the Lady Ramblers 67-39.
Brinkley Reed led the Lady Colts with 20 points, while Shea Poe scored 16 and Karis Hurt had 11.
Creek hosts Ringgold on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Dalton 71, Cass 31
Dalton (12-5) scored a 40-point region win at Cass (12-6), dominating in a 71-31 road win.
Gracie Ridley put in 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while adding six assists, five steals and a block.
BB Bates and Kemara Washington both scored 13, and Washington added six boards. Taylor Chesser scored nine.
The Lady Cats play at Carrollton today at 3 p.m.
Fannin County 66, North Murray 31
North Murray (12-7) fell on the road at Fannin County (14-5) 66-31 Friday night.
North Murray returns home to host Model on Friday at 7 p.m.
Greenforest 27, Christian Heritage 25
Christian Heritage (8-9) fell 27-25 at home Friday night as Greenforest (5-9) sunk a shot with just three seconds left to sink the Lady Lions 27-25.
Brooklyn Stallion paced Christian Heritage with 11 points. Carly Bramlett and Taylor Fisher both scored five.
The Lady Lions host Bowdon Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Murray County 58, Gordon Central 23
Murray County (14-4) hammered Gordon Central (3-12) Friday night at home, taking down the visitors 58-23.
The Lady Indians led 24-9 at halftime on their way to their eighth straight win in Region 7-2A play.
The Lady Indians play at Rockmart Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 48, Central-Carrollton 24
Northwest Whitfield (11-7) doubled up Central-Carrollton (10-9) Friday night at home, downing the visitors 48-24 for a sixth consecutive win.
The Lady Bruins leapt out to a 33-8 lead at halftime and thanks to a strong third quarter from Miah Triana, led 45-14 after three.
With reserves on for the shortened, six-minute fourth quarter, the Lady Bruins cruised to the win.
Triana and Kennedy Baker both scored 12 to lead Northwest. Lexi Lyon scored 10.
The Lady Bruins welcome Cedartown to Tunnel Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Southeast Whitfield 46, Cedartown 27
Southeast Whitfield (3-12) shot past Cedartown (0-16) 46-27 on the road Friday night.
Miracle Godoy and Danahi Reza both put in 11 points for the Lady Raiders.
Southeast busted an eight-game losing streak with the convincing win.
The Lady Raiders play at Sonoraville on Tuesday night at 6.
