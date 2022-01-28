High school basketball: Northwest boys win on Anderson buzzer-beater; Dalton boys down Douglas County for first win of season

Boys
Central-Carroll 63, Southeast Whitfield 42
Southeast Whitfield (8-13) dropped a road contest at Central-Carroll (14-6) 63-42 on Friday night.
The Raiders host Heritage Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage 59, Darlington 53
Christian Heritage (16-4) got past Region 7-A Private foe Darlington (15-5) 59-53 on the road Friday night.
Jax Abernathy scored 19, while Zundra Jackson scored 17.
It's the second victory and a sweep of the season series for Christian Heritage over Darlington.
The Lions host Mount Paran Christian at 7:30 p.m. at home on Tuesday.
Dalton 51, Douglas County 41
Dalton (1-18) broke through for its first win of the season as the Catamounts downed Douglas County (2-20) 51-41 at home Friday night.
Eli Burt led Dalton with 12 points, while RJ Storey and Chaz Ramsey each had 10 points and Drew Snyder scored eight.
After making a trip to the Class 6A playoffs last year, Dalton dealt with an exodus of graduating and transferring talent that led to early-season struggles.
The Catamounts host Coahulla Creek today at 4:30 p.m.
North Murray 47, Ringgold 46
North Murray (7-15) slipped past Ringgold (5-16) 47-46 at home on Friday.
Seth Griffin led the Mountaineers with 17 points, while Judson Petty added 12 points.
North Murray plays Sonoraville at home Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 75, Cedartown 72
Will Anderson drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Northwest Whitfield (18-3) over Cedartown (7-10) 75-72 on the road Friday night.
The Bruins trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter before storming back to tie the game late.
Anderson's 3-pointer gave him 15 points. Payton Baker led the Bruins with 21 points, while Chandler Jackson scored 17 and Collin Hall put in 12 points.
The win was Northwest's eighth consecutive victory.
The Bruins go for nine in a Tuesday home game against Pickens at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Central-Carroll 42, Southeast Whitfield 17
Southeast Whitfield (0-20) was downed 42-17 on the road against Central-Carroll (8-12) Friday.
Trinity Burse led Southeast with five points, while Avery Woodson added four points.
The Lady Raiders host Heritage Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Dalton 46, Douglas County 40
Dalton (16-4) got back in the win column with a 46-40 home win over Douglas County (12-11) Friday night.
The Lady Catamounts had lost their previous two games after winning 13 straight.
Dalton hopes to continue a new win streak today at 3 p.m. in a home game against Coahulla Creek.
Darlington 51, Christian Heritage 10
Christian Heritage (0-14) fell 51-10 in a road contest at Rome's Darlington (16-4) Friday night.
The Lady Lions host Mount Paran Christian Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Murray County 84, Rockmart 36
Murray County (16-4) blasted past Rockmart (9-12) 84-36 at home on Friday.
Murray led 48-16 at halftime and put up at least 23 points in the first three quarters.
Mattie Nuckolls scored 20, while Ella Dotson scored 17 and Ella Dotson put up 10 points.
Murray plays Ringgold Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Ringgold 50, North Murray 37
North Murray (5-16) was downed by Ringgold (16-5) 50-37 at home on Friday.
North Murray outscored Ringgold 12-11 in the fourth quarter but couldn't mount the comeback.
North Murray hosts Sonoraville Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.