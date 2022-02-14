TUNNEL HILL — Northwest Whitfield (17-9) blitzed past Southeast Whitfield (1-24) 61-19 in the girls Region 7-4A tournament Monday to earn a spot in the semifinals and clinch a berth in the state playoffs.
The hot-shooting Lady Bruins ripped the nets in their home arena for seven 3-pointers in the first half to take a 41-9 lead at the break. Emma Allen and Emma Hayes both hit two from behind the arc — including a buzzer-beater just before the half from Hayes — in the first half to get the second-seeded Lady Bruins a big advantage over seventh-seeded Southeast.
When the Lady Bruins weren’t hitting 3-pointers in the first half, Kennedy Baker was putting in putbacks and hitting driving layups. Baker scored 14 of her game-leading 18 points before the break.
The final two quarters were played with just six minutes on the clock with the game in hand for Northwest.
The Lady Bruins advance to the region tournament’s semifinals on Thursday at 4 p.m. against Heritage. The win secures a state playoff appearance for Northwest, who will now play for a region title and playoff positioning.
The loss ends the season for Southeast Whitfield.
Avery Woodson scored eight to lead Southeast in her final game as a Lady Raider, while Trinity Burse scored six.
Hayes hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 for Northwest, while Autumn Wiley scored 10.
Northwest split its two games this season with semifinal opponent Heritage. Heritage seized a one-point win in Tunnel Hill in January, then Northwest won 49-33 on the road earlier this month.
A win could set up a showdown with top-seeded Pickens in the finals on Friday night. Pickens ended the regular season on a 20-game win streak and earned a bye into the tournament semifinals. They’ll play Central-Carrollton on Thursday.
In other basketball region tournament action:
Boys
South Paulding 77, Dalton 44
Dalton (1-24) was ousted from the Region 5-6A tournament with a 77-44 loss to South Paulding (14-12) Saturday, ending the Catamounts’ season.
Chaz Ramsey led the Catamounts with 15 points.
Dalton closed the season with one victory a year after reaching the Class 6A playoffs.
Dalton defeated Douglas County 51-41 on Jan. 28.
South Paulding advances to play Rome in the tournament’s quarterfinals.
Girls
Adairsville 44, North Murray 42
North Murray (6-18) was downed 44-42 by Adairsville (12-14) on Saturday to eliminate the Lady Mountaineers from the Region 6-3A tournament and end their season.
It was the second loss in two days to Adairsville for North Murray, who fell to the Lady Tigers on Friday.
Coahulla Creek 63, Adairsville 57
Coahulla Creek (11-15) downed Adairsville (12-14) 63-57 Monday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Region 6-3A tournament.
Brinkley Reed put up 30 points for Creek, while Marlee Fossett and Leah Headrick both scored eight.
The fifth-seeded Lady Colts downed eighth-seeded Adairsville to earn a spot in the quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Sonoraville Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Coahulla Creek lost both matchups with Sonoraville in the regular season. The winner of Wednesday’s game earns a spot in the semifinals on Friday and a berth in the Class 3A playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.