High school basketball: Northwest girls halt Dalton's win streak at 13; Bruins hold off Dalton boys

Boys
Coahulla Creek 55, Sonoraville 32
Coahulla Creek (11-7) ran past Sonoraville (4-14) 55-32 at home on Saturday.
Will Locke scored 16 for the Colts, while Mario Edwards put up 11 points.
The Colts play at Rockmart tonight at 7:30.
Northwest Whitfield 60, Dalton 57
Northwest Whitfield (16-3) squeaked past Dalton (0-17) 60-57 on Saturday in Tunnel Hill.
Northwest won its sixth straight game, while the three-point defeat for Dalton was the closest the Catamounts have come to a win so far this season.
Dalton will keep searching for its first win tonight in a home game against Rome at 7:30, while Northwest hosts Ridgeland at the same time.
Southeast Whitfield 48, Gilmer 37
Southeast Whitfield (8-11) took down Gilmer (15-7) 48-37 at home on Saturday.
Cal Rich and Matthew Brock both scored 13, while Samuel Harper had eight points and grabbed five steals.
The Raiders host Cedartown tonight at 7:30.
Girls
Northwest Whitfield 43, Dalton 38
Northwest Whitfield (13-7) halted the win streak of Dalton (15-3) at 13 games when the Lady Bruins knocked off Dalton 43-38 Saturday in Tunnel Hill.
Dalton had reeled off 13 straight wins after a 2-2 start to the season. Northwest now has won five consecutive games.
Autumn Wiley led Northwest with 16 points, while Sloan Pender scored nine and Emma Allen had eight points.
Dalton's Gracie Ridley scored 10, and Jolie Wingfield contributed eight points.
Northwest hosts Ridgeland tonight at 6, while Dalton looks to rebound against Region 5-6A opponent Rome at home at the same time.
Sonoraville 62, Coahulla Creek 55
Coahulla Creek (7-12) was downed 62-55 by Sonoraville (8-10) at home on Saturday.
The Lady Colts outscored Sonoraville 22-17 in the fourth quarter, but couldn't erase a deficit.
Brinkley Reed scored 23 for Coahulla Creek, while Emma Reed tallied 12 points.
Coahulla Creek plays at Rockmart tonight at 6.
