High school basketball: Northwest Whitfield girls, boys sweep Sonoraville

Boys
Cartersville 68, Dalton 49
Dalton (0-1) opened its season Friday night with a loss at Cartersville (3-1).
Anthony Davis led the Catamounts with 15 points, while Will Haley had 11 and Chaz Ramsey netted eight.
Dalton travels to play Paulding County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage 74, Ridgeland 44
Christian Heritage (5-1) took down Ridgeland (1-3) 74-44 Friday night at home.
Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 21 points, while Zundra Jackson tallied 17. Braden Koneman knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 points.
The Lions play today at noon against Social Circle at an event at Archer High School in Lawrenceville.
Gilmer 43, Southeast Whitfield 37
Southeast Whitfield (1-2) dropped a close game at undefeated Gilmer (5-0) 43-37.
Southeast Whitfield battled back from a double-digit deficit and had the game within one possession late in the fourth.
Job Willis scored 21 for Southeast, while Victor Arrellin scored eight and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Southeast hosts Dade County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LaFayette 60, North Murray 25
LaFayette (3-0) shut down North Murray (2-2) 60-25 on Friday in Chatsworth.
North Murray trailed just 10-6 after the first, but a 24-5 second quarter for LaFayette took control of the game.
The Mountaineers play on the road against Coahulla Creek on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 61, Murray County 43
Murray County (2-3) was downed 61-43 by undefeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-0) in Chatsworth Friday.
The Indians play at LaFayette Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 50, Sonoraville 35
Northwest Whitfield (5-0) remained undefeated with a 50-35 win at home Friday over Sonoraville (1-3).
The Bruins led 39-32 after three and pulled away with an 11-3 fourth.
Payton Baker and Will Anderson both scored 13, while Chandler Jackson scored 12.
The Bruins play at Central-Carrollton Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Gilmer 61, Southeast Whitfield 24
Southeast Whitfield (0-3) dropped a game at Gilmer (2-2) 61-24 on Friday.
Avery Woodson had seven points and seven rebounds for the Lady Raiders, while Jenna Bennett had five points and seven boards.
Southeast hosts Dade County Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 60, Murray County 55
Murray County (4-1) took its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 60-55 at home to undefeated Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-0).
The Lady Indians led at the beginning of the fourth, but LFO outscored Murray 21-13 in the final frame to take the win.
Murray plays at LaFayette Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 47, Sonoraville 38
Northwest Whitfield (2-3) downed Sonoraville (3-2) 47-38 in Tunnel Hill Friday.
The Lady Bruins allowed just two points in the second quarter and led 20-12 at half before Sonoraville scored more than half of its total points in the third with 21. Northwest led 34-33 at the end of three.
Northwest held Sonoraville to just five points in the final quarter.
Northwest plays at Central-Carrollton on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Ringgold 66, Coahulla Creek 35
Ringgold (5-0) stayed undefeated by downing Coahulla Creek (2-2) 66-35 in Ringgold on Friday.
Ringgold got out to a 22-12 lead after the first and never let the Lady Colts closer.
Creek hosts North Murray Tuesday at 6 p.m.
