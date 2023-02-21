VARNELL — Despite taking a 16-point lead into halftime of a state playoff game, Coahulla Creek High School head coach Jody Bacchus thought his Lady Colts could have played a little better.
So Coahulla Creek came out of the locker room on fire, removing any doubt whether the team would advance to the Class 3A Sweet 16.
The Lady Colts (16-11) ripped the nets for six 3-pointers in the third period, including three from Shea Poe, to lead to a 69-21 detonation of Douglass (3-14). The Lady Colts match their deepest playoff run in school history with a trip to the second round, something also done by the 2021 and 2018 squads. Coahulla Creek travels to Norcross to play Wesleyan with a chance to set a new mark for deepest playoff run on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We were kind of cold early on, but when we started to see those go through, it was kind of contagious,” Bacchus said.
Coahulla Creek led 6-5 late in the first quarter when the Lady Colts hopped in a diamond full-court press. Coahulla Creek quickly scored the final five points of the quarter to lead 11-5, and then six straight points from Brinkley Reed, utilizing her position on the front of the press to create steals and easy baskets, early in the second quarter marked a 12-0 Coahulla Creek run.
“I thought we were a little sloppy early on and kind of just coasting a little bit,” Bacchus said. “We were able to apply some pressure and get some turnovers and get us some life.”
The Lady Colts trotted into halftime with a 28-12 advantage, and the huge third quarter quickly avalanched the visitors from Atlanta and Region 5-3A’s third-seeded team into a huge hole.
Poe and Marlee Fossett ripped 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the third.
Reed added one, then got another steal-and-score before Poe hit her second and third on back-to-back possessions.
Presley Denton added to the huge shooting quarter by burying a triple as the clock expired on the third.
A 51-17 lead led to a shortened, six-minute fourth quarter with Coahulla Creek’s reserves on for most of the period. The Lady Colts outscored Douglass 41-9 in the second half.
Reed led Coahulla Creek with 21 points. Poe had 11.
Coahulla Creek is back in the playoffs — and in the Sweet 16 — two years removed after a senior-heavy squad gave the Lady Colts their second ever home playoff game.
Coahulla Creek missed the playoffs last season, but returned with a strong season in 2022-23.
“It’s huge. It’s always a goal of ours to make it to the playoffs,” Bacchus said. “To host and get a win here is always huge as we just try to build our program to go to the next level.”
Also in girls high school basketball playoff action Tuesday night:
Banks County 60, North Murray 27
A turnaround season for North Murray (14-11) was halted in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Tuesday with a 60-27 loss at Banks County (24-3).
North Murray, making its first trip to the playoffs since 2019, trailed 30-6 at halftime.
Banks County, which was the top-seeded team from Region 8-2A, advances to the second round.
Dalton 50, Loganville 31
A huge second half allowed Dalton (21-8) to pull away from Loganville (18-10) for a 50-31 road win in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Tuesday.
Dalton earns its first playoff win since 2011, when the Lady Catamounts made a run to the state finals. Dalton plays either Greater Atlanta Christian or Maynard Jackson in the second round on Friday or Saturday.
The Lady Catamounts led 20-17 at halftime before outscoring the Red Devils 30-14 in the final two quarters.
Emma Hefner led Dalton with 14 points, while Gracie Ridley had eight points and eight rebounds. Kemara Washington and Jolie Wingfield each had seven points.
Murray County 59, Union County 39
After waiting 24 years between appearances in the Sweet 16, Murray County is headed for the second round of the playoffs for the second straight season.
Murray County (21-4) blasted past Union County (14-14) 59-39 Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16. Before last season, the Lady Indians’ last trip to the round of 16 was in 1997.
Murray County, which led 40-19 at halftime, hosts KIPP Atlanta in the second round either Friday or Saturday.
Northwest Whitfield 58, East Hall 56
A huge 29 points from Kennedy Baker helped Northwest Whitfield (18-10) survive East Hall (11-18) 58-56 Tuesday night in Tunnel Hill in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Northwest advances to play at home against Westminster in the Class 4A second round.
Despite Region 7-4A champ Northwest playing at home against fourth-seeded East Hall, the Lady Bruins needed all Baker could provide to get past the visiting Vikings.
Northwest trailed 29-24 at halftime and were behind by three after the third quarter. Nineteen of the sophomore’s points came after halftime. Beckley Manning added 10 points for the Lady Bruins.
The win marks the eighth consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 for Northwest Whitfield.
Towns County 49, Christian Heritage 38
After making a return to the playoffs following a winless season a year ago, Christian Heritage (12-14) dropped its first round game in the Class A Division 2 playoffs 49-38 on the road against Towns County (20-8) Tuesday night.
The season ends with 12 wins for the Lady Lions, which competed in a four-team Region 7-A Division 2.
