Southeast Whitfield High School had Cal Rich, a versatile senior center that hit a variety of shots from close to the basket and from the 3-point arc.
Dalton had Chaz Ramsey, also a perfect match for that description, right down to the pair’s shared initials of “CR.”
The two talented big men — and their teams — dueled Tuesday night at Dalton High, but it was Ramsey and the Catamounts that came out on top.
Both Ramsey and Rich were spectacular, but Dalton (3-0) fended off a Southeast (2-4) comeback to take control late and win 79-69.
Ramsey had 37 points and nailed four 3-pointers. Rich had 31 and hit five from deep.
“Those were two guys just going at it, and that was evident tonight. It was a fun environment.” Dalton head coach Ryan Scoggins said. “As a coach, you have to figure out a way to stop Cal, but hats off to both of them.”
The pair guarded each other for most of the night and neither exited the game for very long.
“I’ve been playing against (Rich) for a long time so it was a fun game,” Ramsey said. “Being able to hit those outside shots and go in and hit inside really stretches the defense.”
Two of Rich’s 3-pointers came in a fourth quarter run that saw Southeast climb all the way back from what was once a 17-point deficit to cut the score to one. A Rich three, followed by one of Coy Jones’ threes from deep, cut the score to 68-67 with three minutes to play.
After slowly coughing up the lead, Dalton didn’t need long to restore it.
Kobi Cooper, who contributed 19 points, buried a 3-pointer, and Ramsey then came through with a long two to push the lead to 73-67.
The Raiders got another bucket to go, but they couldn’t pair enough makes with stops and began resorting to fouls to extend the game.
“It’s a credit to the work these kids put in,” Scoggins said. “Southeast hit that big shot, but we didn’t panic. We just came down and didn’t panic and did what we had to do. It was a tough situation but they figured out how to win this game.”
Rich and Southeast were playing uphill right from the start.
Dalton sprinted out to an 11-2 score in the first quarter, thanks two quick 3-pointers from Eli Burt and a pair of driving layups from Drew Snyder. Snyder finished with eight points, and Burt had six.
Southeast rallied to make the score 22-17 early in the second quarter, but Dalton pushed out to its largest lead at 40-23 in the second quarter.
The Raiders slowly began chipping the deficit, which was 42-29 at halftime and, after a Ramsey 3-pointer at the buzzer, 63-54 after three quarters.
The late 6-0 run by Rich and Jones, who finished with nine, got the Raiders to within one, but Dalton quickly slammed the door in the waning minutes.
Samuel Harper scored 12 for Southeast, several of those coming on offensive rebounds. Brayden Miles scored 13, making a few slippery moves toward the goal and banking in a long 3-pointer as the Raiders mounted a comeback. The trio of 3-pointers by Jones left him with nine points.
Dalton is now 3-0 after finishing last season 1-24.
“It feels good,” Ramsey said. “We’re so much better than last season, and we’re going to show it.”
Dalton plays Northwest in Tunnel Hill Friday night at 8:30. Southeast plays at Woodland at 7:30 Friday night.
Also in high school basketball action Tuesday:
Boys
Cartersville 73, Northwest Whitfield 61
Northwest Whitfield (4-1) dropped a game for the first time this season in a 73-61 defeat at Cartersville (1-1) Tuesday night.
The Bruins led 36-32 at halftime, but a big third quarter got Cartersville a 55-48 lead after the third.
The Bruins welcome Dalton to Tunnel Hill on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage 71, Heritage 44
Christian Heritage (4-0) shut down Heritage (3-3) 71-44 at home Tuesday night.
Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 27 points, while Cash Hare scored 16 and Dontae Crowder put in 11.
The Lions play on the road against Alpharetta’s St. Francis on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
LaFayette 56, Coahulla Creek 31
Coahulla Creek (1-4) fell 56-31 at home to LaFayette (2-2) Tuesday night.
The Colts scored in single digits in each of the first three quarters to fall in a hole. The Colts trailed 25-12 at half.
Coahulla Creek plays at Ringgold Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Armuchee 81, Dalton Academy 8
Armuchee (3-3) downed Dalton Academy (0-8) 81-8 on Tuesday.
Dalton Academy plays at 6 p.m. Friday on the road against Trion.
Cartersville 66, Northwest Whitfield 64
Northwest Whitfield (3-3) was downed 66-64 in overtime at Cartersville (3-0) Tuesday night.
The Lady Bruins erased a 19-11 deficit after the third quarter to lead 29-28 at half and 44-40 after three.
Regulation ended with the teams tied at 56, and Cartersville outscored the Lady Bruins 10-8 in the extra period.
Northwest hosts Dalton Friday night at 7.
Coahulla Creek 52, LaFayette 32
Coahulla Creek (5-0) stayed unbeaten with a 52-32 win over LaFayette (2-2) at home on Tuesday.
Shea Poe led the Lady Colts with 22 points, and Brinkley Reed added 13.
The Lady Colts play at Ringgold Friday night at 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.