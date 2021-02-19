High school basketball region tournaments: Creek girls dispatch Rockmart for spot in finals; North Murray boys are shut down by Sonoraville in semis

Boys
Sonoraville 57, North Murray 43
North Murray's run in the Region 6-3A tournament was halted in the semifinals Friday 57-43 by second-seeded Sonoraville, the tournament's host.
Sixth-seeded North Murray (12-13) won two tournament games to reach the semis against Sonoraville (20-3), which had byes through the first two rounds.
JaNyious Ross led North Murray with 17 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Michael McDade scored 10.
North Murray plays in the tournament's consolation game against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe today at 3:30 p.m. The winner earns the region's third seed in the Class 3A state playoffs, while the loser gets the fourth seed. The Mountaineers will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 73, Rockmart 58
Coahulla Creek (21-3) got one step closer to the Region 6-3A championship Friday night, knocking off Rockmart (17-8) 73-58 in the semifinals of the region tournament at Sonoraville on Friday.
Katelyn Richards led the Lady Colts with 23 points, while Jillian Poe and Kenley Woods each scored 13 and Brinkley Reed added 12 points.
The win earns Coahulla Creek a spot in tonight's Region 6-3A championship game against Sonoraville at 7. The Lady Phoenix have given Coahulla Creek two of their three losses this season, winning both earlier contests between the two. The winner receives the region's top seed in the Class 3A playoffs, while the second seed goes to the losing team.
