High school basketball region tournaments: Dalton boys clinch state playoff berth; seasons end for several area teams

Daniel Mayes/Daily Citizen-News

Coahulla Creek High School's Will Locke is swarmed by Ringgold defenders in a 64-59 loss in the Region 6-3A tournament on Tuesday.

Boys

Central of Carrollton 63, Northwest Whitfield 42

Northwest Whitfield (12-10) had its season end short of the playoffs Tuesday with a 63-42 loss at Central of Carrollton (18-8) in the Region 7-4A tournament.

With the win over the fifth-seeded Bruins, Central, the four seed, advances to play top-seeded Cedartown in the tournament's semifinal in Tunnel Hill on Thursday.

Dalton 62, Rome 48

Dalton (13-12) clinched a state playoff berth and a spot in the Region 5-6A tournament semifinals with a 62-48 win at Rome (13-9) on Tuesday.

The Catamounts, which entered the tournament as the seven seed, pulled away from third-seeded Rome in the third quarter, then held on for the win as the Wolves mounted a comeback.

Franklin Almonte led the way for Dalton with 18 points, 21 rebounds and nine blocks. Ashton Blackwell had 15 points and Sam Tidwell scored 12.

Dalton is assured of a state playoff berth, which go to the top four finishers in the region tournament. Dalton can improve its seed with a win in the region tournament semifinals Thursday, when the Catamounts play second-seeded Alexander at Douglas County High School at 5 p.m.

Ringgold 64, Coahulla Creek 59

Coahulla Creek (9-13) saw its season end in the Region 6-3A tournament in Sonoraville Tuesday when Ringgold (4-20) defeated the Colts 64-59.

Coahulla Creek led by one through three quarters of play.

The fifth-seeded Colts ran up against a ninth-seeded Ringgold team that started the season 1-20 before winning three straight, including Tuesday night.

Ringgold advances to play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Sonoraville Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

Pickens 93, Southeast Whitfield 44

Six-seeded Southeast Whitfield (4-19) fell at third-seeded Pickens (13-11) 93-44 in the Region 7-4A tournament on Tuesday, ending the Raiders' season.

The Raiders finished 4-19 after going winless in the previous season.

Pickens plays Heritage in the tournament's semifinals in Tunnel Hill Thursday.

Girls

Rome 63, Dalton 52

Dalton's (9-15) season landed short of the state playoffs after the sixth-seeded Lady Catamounts fell to third-seeded Rome (19-6) in the Region 5-6A tournament in Rome on Tuesday, 63-52.

Dalton finished 9-15 in its first season under new head coach Hannah Harris.

Rome faces Douglas County at Carrollton in the semifinals on Thursday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you