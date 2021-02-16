High school basketball region tournaments: Dalton boys clinch state playoff berth; seasons end for several area teams

Boys
Central of Carrollton 63, Northwest Whitfield 42
Northwest Whitfield (12-10) had its season end short of the playoffs Tuesday with a 63-42 loss at Central of Carrollton (18-8) in the Region 7-4A tournament.
With the win over the fifth-seeded Bruins, Central, the four seed, advances to play top-seeded Cedartown in the tournament's semifinal in Tunnel Hill on Thursday.
Dalton 62, Rome 48
Dalton (13-12) clinched a state playoff berth and a spot in the Region 5-6A tournament semifinals with a 62-48 win at Rome (13-9) on Tuesday.
The Catamounts, which entered the tournament as the seven seed, pulled away from third-seeded Rome in the third quarter, then held on for the win as the Wolves mounted a comeback.
Franklin Almonte led the way for Dalton with 18 points, 21 rebounds and nine blocks. Ashton Blackwell had 15 points and Sam Tidwell scored 12.
Dalton is assured of a state playoff berth, which go to the top four finishers in the region tournament. Dalton can improve its seed with a win in the region tournament semifinals Thursday, when the Catamounts play second-seeded Alexander at Douglas County High School at 5 p.m.
Ringgold 64, Coahulla Creek 59
Coahulla Creek (9-13) saw its season end in the Region 6-3A tournament in Sonoraville Tuesday when Ringgold (4-20) defeated the Colts 64-59.
Coahulla Creek led by one through three quarters of play.
The fifth-seeded Colts ran up against a ninth-seeded Ringgold team that started the season 1-20 before winning three straight, including Tuesday night.
Ringgold advances to play Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Sonoraville Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Pickens 93, Southeast Whitfield 44
Six-seeded Southeast Whitfield (4-19) fell at third-seeded Pickens (13-11) 93-44 in the Region 7-4A tournament on Tuesday, ending the Raiders' season.
The Raiders finished 4-19 after going winless in the previous season.
Pickens plays Heritage in the tournament's semifinals in Tunnel Hill Thursday.
Girls
Rome 63, Dalton 52
Dalton's (9-15) season landed short of the state playoffs after the sixth-seeded Lady Catamounts fell to third-seeded Rome (19-6) in the Region 5-6A tournament in Rome on Tuesday, 63-52.
Dalton finished 9-15 in its first season under new head coach Hannah Harris.
Rome faces Douglas County at Carrollton in the semifinals on Thursday.
