SONORAVILLE — North Murray High School erased a 12-point second-half deficit to force overtime in the boys Region 6-3A consolation game against Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe in Sonoraville Saturday, but couldn't keep pace in the extra frame.
LFO (14-8) got the 76-69 win and the region's third seed for the Class 3A playoffs, and North Murray (12-14) is the fourth seed. The Mountaineers will travel to play Dawson County in the tournament's first round on Tuesday.
North Murray scored the first six points of the second half to tie the game at 33, but Sonoraville responded with a 12-0 run to gain the game's biggest lead.
The Mountaineers calmly and quickly climbed back in, as five players hit a 3-pointer in the third to cut the deficit to nine entering the fourth.
In that final quarter, Michael McDade made his mark on the game. McDade had five points coming into the fourth, but scored nine in the quarter to help North Murray battle back to tie LFO at 62.
After two free throws gave the Warriors back the advantage, McDade found a streaking Seth Griffin under the basket for the tying score that would necessitate an extra period.
North Murray's JaNyious Ross got a steal and the first bucket of overtime, but LFO scored the next 10, getting to the line and converting on free throws.
Griffin hit another three late, his third of the game, but North Murray couldn't rally enough points in time.
Griffin scored 18, while Ross scored 17 and McDade totaled 14.
Also on Saturday:
Boys
Dalton 56, South Paulding 48
Dalton (14-13) earned Region 5-6A's third playoff seed for the state tournament with a 56-48 win over South Paulding (15-11) in the region tournament's consolation game at Carrollton on Saturday.
Franklin Almonte led the Catamounts with 26 points and 23 rebounds. Ashton Blackwell had 12 points, while Sam Tidwell scored eight.
The Catamounts will make its first appearance in the state basketball tournament since 2012.
They'll travel to play Snellville's Shiloh High School in the first round on either Tuesday or Wednesday.
