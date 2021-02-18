High school basketball region tournaments: Northwest girls shut down Cedartown to reach 7-4A finals, Dalton boys fall in semis

Boys
Alexander 67, Dalton 59
Dalton (13-13) fell in the semifinal round of the Region 5-6A tournament to Alexander (11-13) 67-59 at Douglas County High School on Thursday.
The seventh-seeded Catamounts won two tournament games to reach the semifinals and secure a state playoff berth, but couldn't advance past second-seeded Alexander Thursday.
Franklin Almonte scored 21 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for Dalton, Grayson Boyd scored 14 and Ashton Blackwell had 12 points.
The Catamounts will now play Saturday at 3 p.m. to determine whether that playoff appearance will be made as a third or fourth seed as they play South Paulding.
The state appearance for Dalton this season is the program's first since 2012.
Girls
Northwest Whitfield 59, Cedartown 37
Northwest Whitfield (13-9) shut down Cedartown (14-7) 59-37 on Thursday in the semifinals of the Region 7-4A tournament in Tunnel Hill to reach tonight's region championship game.
The Lady Bruins will play on their home floor tonight at 7 against Pickens, which swept Northwest in the regular season and come in as the tournament's top seed. Northwest is the second seed.
By reaching the finals, the Lady Bruins have already wrapped up a home playoff game as one of the top two teams from the region. They can secure the top seed with a win.
