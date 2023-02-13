Boys
Cartersville 74, Dalton 67
A turnaround season for Dalton (16-9) ended a game short of a playoff appearance as the Catamounts were eliminated from the Region 7-5A tournament with a 74-67 loss to Cartersville (12-14) Monday night.
Dalton grabbed a 41-27 lead at halftime and led by as many as 16 before coughing up the advantage.
Eli Burt led Dalton with 21 points, while Chaz Ramsey scored 17 and Kobi Cooper put in 14.
Cartersville grabs the playoff berth and advances to the region semifinals to play Hiram.
Dalton finishes with 16 wins a year after going 1-24.
Christian Heritage 78, Fulton Leadership Academy 71
Christian Heritage (22-1) knocked off Fulton Leadership Academy (9-9) 78-71 Saturday in the semifinals of the Region 7-A Division 2 tournament.
The Lions advance to get another shot at Greenforest Christian Academy, the top-seeded team and tournament host, this time for the region title. The two will play at Greenforest in Decatur tonight at 7:30.
Greenforest handed Christian Heritage its first and only loss of the year in the last game of the regular season on Feb. 4.
In Saturday’s game, Jax Abernathy and Braden Koneman both scored 20 points, while Abernathy grabbed eight rebounds. Dontae Crowder scored 15, Cash Hare put in 13, pulled down 10 rebounds and tallied seven assists. Isaac Plavich scored 10.
Coahulla Creek 57, Bremen 47
Coahulla Creek (8-16) knocked off Bremen (3-19) 57-47 Monday in the first round of the Region 6-3A tournament.
The fifth-seeded Colts advance to play fourth-seeded Ringgold today at 5:30 p.m. at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School. A win tonight would win the Colts a playoff appearance and send them to the region semifinals.
Girls
Central-Carrollton 32, Southeast Whitfield 19
The season for Southeast Whitfield (5-20) came to an end Monday night with a 32-19 loss to Central-Carrollton (15-12) in the first round of the Region 7-4A tournament at Northwest Whitfield High School.
The fifth-seeded Lady Raiders needed a win over fourth-seeded Central to advance to the state playoffs, but Southeast came up short.
Central led just 20-13 to start the fourth quarter, but the Lady Lions pulled away early in the fourth.
Central advanced to play top-seeded Heritage Thursday in the semifinals. Southeast finished with five wins this season, which is the most for the Lady Raiders since 2019-20.
Christian Heritage 53, Bowdon 37
Christian Heritage (13-13) clinched Region 7-A Division 2's third seed for the state playoffs by downing Bowdon (1-18) 53-37 Monday night in the consolation game of the region tournament.
Carly Bramlett scored 10 for the Lady Lions, while London Wagner scored nine and Catie Hulsey scored eight.
The Lady Lions will face the second-seeded team from Region 8 in the first round of the playoffs, which start next week.
Dalton 59, Woodland 23
Dalton (19-7) emphatically clinched a playoff spot Monday, defeating Woodland (2-23) 59-23 in the Region 7-5A tournament first round at Calhoun High School.
The win for third-seeded Dalton clinches the Lady Catamounts a berth in the Class 5A playoffs and a spot in the Region 7-5A semis. Dalton plays second-seeded Hiram Wednesday at 4 p.m.
After leading 14-7 to start the second quarter, Dalton outscored Woodland 19-2 in the second frame to take a 33-9 halftime advantage.
Dalton junior standout Gracie Ridley pulled down her 1,000th career rebound. The forward already reached the 1,000-point scoring plateau earlier this season.
Northwest Whitfield 64, Cedartown 30
Northwest Whitfield (15-10) powered its way to another state playoff appearance — and into the semifinals of the Region 7-4A tournament — with a 64-30 win over Cedartown (0-24) Monday night.
The third-seeded Lady Bruins hosted the first round of the region tourney and downed sixth-seeded Cedartown. Northwest advanced to the region semifinals against No. 2 Sonoraville on Thursday at 4 p.m. The remainder of the tournament will be played at Georgia Highlands College in Rome.
After a tight first quarter against Cedartown on Monday, the Lady Bruins pulled away for the convincing victory. Beckley Manning led Northwest with 13 points, Lindsey Harris scored 11 and Kennedy Baker, Sloan Pender and Miah Triana each scored eight.
It’s the 11th consecutive state playoff appearance for the Lady Bruins, which last missed the playoffs in 2012.
