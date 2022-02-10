Boys
Southeast Whitfield 68, Dalton 55
Southeast Whitfield (11-14) closed its regular season schedule with a 68-55 win at Dalton (1-23)
Southeast’s Cal Rich scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half to lead the Raiders past Dalton. Job Willis had 12 ppionts, Victor Arrellin scored eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Matthew Brock scored seven.
Drew Snyder led Dalton with 11 points, while Eli Burt scored 10 and Samuel Okole had nine points.
Both teams will play in region tournaments after completing the regular slate.
The Raiders play in the first round of the Region 7-4A tournament, hosted by Northwest Whitfield, against Cedartown on Tuesday. Dalton opens play in the Region 5-6A tournament Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against South Paulding.
Girls
Dalton 70, Southeast Whitfield 35
Dalton (20-5) reached 20 wins on the season with a 70-35 win over Southeast Whitfield (1-23) at home on Thursday.
It’s the first time since the 2012-13 season that Dalton has won more than 20 games. The Lady Cats went 21-8 and reached the second round of the state playoffs.
Avery Woodson scored 10 for Southeast, while Miracle Godoy added nine points.
Both teams concluded the regular season and will compete in region tournaments for spots in the state playoffs.
Southeast plays in the Region 7-4A tournament, which is hosted by Northwest Whitfield, on Monday. On Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Dalton hosts a Region 5-6A quarterfinal matchup with the winner of a first-round game between Alexander and South Paulding.
