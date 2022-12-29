Boys
Christian Heritage 60, Dawson County 39
Christian Heritage (10-0) advanced to the championship game of its home Christmas tournament with a 60-39 win over Dawson County (7-7) Thursday night.
The Lions play for the three-day tournament’s championship tonight at 5:30. Christian Heritage downed Johnson 88-25 in the tournament on Wednesday to reach the semis.
North Murray 72, Ider 38
Playing in a Christmas tournament in Gaylesville, Alabama, on Thursday, North Murray (10-0) stayed unbeaten by knocking off Ider (2-4) 72-38.
The Mountaineers led 48-23 at halftime.
Skyler Williams led North Murray with 15 points. Brandy Contreras had 11 and Judson Petty scored 10.
The Mountaineers finish tournament play today at 3:30 against Donoho.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 58, Johnson 14
Coahulla Creek (7-4) ended a four-game slide by blasting Johnson (0-9) 58-14 Thursday in Christian Heritage School’s Christmas tournament.
The Lady Colts were sent into the loser’s bracket of the tourney with a Wednesday loss to North Paulding. Thursday’s game was played at Riverbend Park.
Shea Poe led Coahulla Creek with 19 points, while Caroline Reed scored nine and Aubree Langley had eight.
Coahulla Creek plays Cass today at 2:30 at Riverbend in the tournament’s fifth place game.
Dalton 64, Sprayberry 55
Gracie Ridley tallied a triple-double Thursday to lead Dalton (8-2) past Sprayberry (8-4) 64-55 and into the finals of the Campbell High School Holday Classic in Smyrna.
Ridley had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the semifinal game over Sprayberry. Dalton knocked off Marietta on Wednesday to reach the semis. BB Bates added 17 points Thursday, while Kemara Washington had 15 and Emma Hefner scored 10.
The Lady Cats play in the championship game tonight at 7.
Murray County 44, Sonoraville 38
Murray County (9-3) handed Sonoraville (10-2) a 44-38 loss that sends the Lady Indians into the finals today at Adairsville’s Tiger Christmas Clash tournament.
Kiersten Hixson led the Lady Indians with 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Bayleigh Winkler had 10 points and 10 boards.
Murray County downed Calhoun 56-48 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals against Sonoraville. The Lady Indians play in the finals tonight at 7.
North Paulding 73, Christian Heritage 14
North Paulding (12-1) shut down Christian Heritage (4-6) 73-14 Thursday in the semifinals of Christian Heritage’s Christmas tournament.
The Lady Lions, which defeated Johnson 45-22 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals of their home tournament, were overwhelmed by the Class 7A opponent, falling behind 40-9 at half and 59-11 after three quarters.
Christian Heritage plays in the tournament’s third place game today at 1 p.m.
