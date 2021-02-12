High school basketball roundup: Area teams tune up for tournament time on last night of regular season

Boys
Christian Heritage 55, Walker 49
Christian Heritage (20-2, 10-0 Region 7-A Private) closed out its regular season with a 55-49 road win over Walker (12-8, 3-5 Region 7-A Private) Friday night.
Nash Bingham scored 16 for the Lions, while Jax Abernathy and Cash Hare each scored 12. Zundra Jackson scored 10, while Evan Lester had 11 rebounds.
The win is the 14th straight for the Lions, who are off next week while they prepare for the state playoffs, where they'll enter as the top seed from the region. They'll host the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The Region 7-A Private tournament was cancelled this season due to COVID-19 concerns. The Lions finished 10-0 in the region to win the region championship.
LaFayette 63, North Murray 44
North Murray's (10-12, 5-10 Region 6-3A) four-game win streak was snapped by LaFayette (18-1, 15-1 Region 6-3A) on Friday night in Chatsworth, with the Mountaineers losing 63-44.
It was the final regular season game for North Murray, which plays in the Region 6-3A tournament next week.
Murray County 69, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 61
Murray County (17-5, 13-3 Region 6-3A) needed overtime, but concluded the regular season with a 69-61 win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (12-7, 10-6 Region 6-3A) at home on Friday.
Carson Weaver scored 26 to lead Murray County, and Haden Newport scored 19.
Murray County is the third seed in the Region 6-3A tournament, which is next week.
Northwest Whitfield 75, Southeast Whitfield 51
Northwest Whitfield (12-9, 6-6 Region 7-4A) finished its regular season Friday night with a 75-51 road win over cross-county rival Southeast Whitfield (4-18, 1-11 Region 7-4A).
Payton Baker led Northwest with 15 points, while Will Buckner scored 11 and Ray Morrison tallied nine.
Southeast's Cobey Patterson scored 11, while C.J. Watkins and Brayden Miles scored 10.
Both teams play in the Region 7-4A tournament next week.
Girls
Ringgold 50, Coahulla Creek 35
Coahulla Creek (20-3, 13-3 Region 6-3A) lost for just the third time all season in its final regular season game on Friday at Ringgold (16-8, 10-6 Region 6-3A). The Lady Colts fell 50-35.
The Lady Colts are the second seed in the Region 6-3A tournament, which is next week at Sonoraville.
Northwest Whitfield 45, Heritage 21
Northwest Whitfield (11-9, 10-2 Region 7-4A) shut down Heritage (15-7, 8-4 Region 7-4A) on the road Friday night, winning 45-21.
McKenzie Brueckner scored 16 for Northwest, and Emma Allen contributed 15 points.
Northwest plays in the Region 7-4A tournament next week after finishing up their regular season.
LaFayette 58, North Murray 39
North Murray (7-17, 3-13 Region 6-3A) couldn't keep pace with LaFayette (11-8, 8-8 Region 7-4A) at home on Friday, falling 58-39 in its final regular season game.
The Region 6-3A tournament is next week at Sonoraville.
Murray County 52, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 50
Murray County (9-9, 7-9 Region 6-3A) picked up a two-point win in its final regular season game on Friday, defeating Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe (0-19, 0-16 Region 6-3A) 52-50.
The Lady Indians play in the Region 6-3A tournament at Sonoraville next week.
Pickens 54, Southeast Whitfield 30
Southeast Whitfield (2-19, 2-10 Region 7-4A) lost to Pickens (18-4, 10-2 Region 7-4A) 54-30 Friday night in its regular season finale, 54-30.
Madison Powell scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Southeast.
The Lady Raiders play next week in the Region 7-4A tournament.
