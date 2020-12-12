High school basketball roundup: Christian Heritage boys continue unbeaten start, Northwest boys get second win over Ringgold

Boys
Christian Heritage 61, Silverdale 38
Christian Heritage School (5-0) continued its undefeated start to the 2020 season with a 61-38 win Saturday at Chattanooga’s Silverdale Academy (1-4).
Nash Bingham hit five 3-pointers en route to scoring 21 points to lead the Lions. Evan Lester tallied 13 points, and Zundra Jackson had 12. Cash Hare scored seven and led the Lions with 10 rebounds. Jax Abernathy had six points and dished nine assists.
Christian Heritage will now get set for a tournament at Pickens County High School beginning Thursday.
Northwest Whitfield 71, Ringgold 54
Northwest Whitfield (3-2, 1-1 Region 7-4A) pulled away in the fourth quarter to down Ringgold (0-8, 0-4 Region 6-3A) 71-54 Saturday.
The Bruins led just 47-45 entering the fourth, but outscored the Tigers 24-9 in the final frame. It’s the second time Northwest has defeated Ringgold in the young season.
Northwest defeated Ringgold 69-63 on Nov. 25.
Payton Baker led the Bruins with 22 points, while Collin Hall had 18. Will Anderson hit three 3-pointers and had 11 points.
Northwest travels to Ringgold to play region opponent Heritage on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Ringgold 39, Northwest Whitfield 28
Northwest Whitfield (1-3, 1-0 Region 7-4A) fell to Ringgold (5-1, 2-1 Region 6-3A) 39-28 on Saturday.
Ringgold outpaced Northwest 10-2 in the fourth to pull away.
Northwest plays at Ringgold’s Heritage Tuesday at 6 p.m.
