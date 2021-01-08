High school basketball roundup: Christian Heritage boys open region play with a victory

Boys
Adairsville 62, North Murray 54
North Murray (5-7, 1-5 Region 6-3A) had a five-game win streak snapped at Adairsville (6-6, 3-4 Region 6-3A) 62-54 Friday.
The Mountaineers had won their last five games after starting the season 0-6.
Ty Kendrick and JaNyious Ross both scored 14 to lead North Murray.
North Murray plays at Coahulla Creek Tuesday night at 7:30.
Central of Carrollton 61, Northwest Whitfield 52
Northwest Whitfield (8-4, 2-2 Region 7-4A) lost on the road at Central of Carrollton (7-5, 1-2 Region 7-4A) 61-52 Friday.
Central outscored Northwest 26-16 in the fourth to get the win.
The Bruins host Southeast Whitfield at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Christian Heritage 75, Excel Christian 49
Christian Heritage (10-2, 1-0 Region 7-A Private) opened Region 7-A Private action with a 75-49 win at Cartersville’s Excel Christian (5-7, 0-1 Region 7-A Private).
Nash Bingham led the Lions with 19 points, while Jax Abernathy, Braden Koneman and Evan Lester all scored 11. Zundra Jackson scored eight.
Christian Heritage hosts Ridgeland today at 4:30 p.m.
Notre Dame 46, Southeast Whitfield 38
Southeast Whitfield (2-8, 0-3 Region 7-4A) was tied with Chattanooga’s Notre Dame High School (7-1) in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders fell 46-38 at home on Friday.
Cal Rich led Southeast with 13 points, while Victor Arrellin scored nine and Cobey Patterson tallied eight.
Southeast plays Trion at home today at 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Adairsville 39, North Murray 32
North Murray (4-7, 0-4 Region 6-3A) fell at Region 6-3A foe Adairsville (5-9, 2-5 Region 6-3A) Friday.
North Murray plays at Coahulla Creek Tuesday night at 6.
Coahulla Creek 72, Murray County 44
Coahulla Creek (13-1, 7-1 Region 6-3A) downed Murray County (3-2, 2-2 Region 6-3A) 72-44 at home Friday night.
It was just the fifth game of the season overall and the first since Dec. 18 because of a few postponed games that were postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Brinkley Kate Reed and Katelyn Richards both scored 19 for Coahulla Creek, while Jillian Poe had 16 points and Ema Turner tallied 10 points.
Coahulla Creek host sNorth Murray Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Murray County plays at LaFayette at the same time.
Northwest Whitfield 37, Central of Carrollton 35
Northwest Whitfield (4-5, 4-0 Region 7-4A) squeaked by with a road region win at Central of Carrollton (6-7, 1-2 Region 7-4A) Friday 37-35.
Whitley Chumley had nine points and nine steals for Northwest, while Autumn Wiley had nine points and seven rebounds. McKenzie Brueckner had six points and eight boards.
Northwest hosts Southeast Whitfield Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Notre Dame 57, Southeast Whitfield 36
Southeast Whitfield (0-10, 0-4 Region 7-4A) fell at home Friday to Chattanooga’s Notre Dame (2-4) 57-36.
Avery Woodson had 16 points, four steals and three rebounds for Southeast, and Madison Powell scored 12 points and picked up seven rebounds.
The Lady Raiders play Trion at home today at 3 p.m.
