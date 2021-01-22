Boys
Heritage 59, Southeast Whitfield 37
Southeast Whitfield (2-16, 0-9 Region 7-4A) fell 59-37 in a road game at Ringgold's Heritage (11-5, 8-1 Region 7-4A) Friday.
Cal Rich led the Raiders with 13 points, while Matthew Brock had eight points.
Southeast plays at Trion today at 4:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage 69, North Cobb Christian 47
Coming off a 46-43 win last Saturday over Dalton, Christian Heritage (13-2, 3-0 Region 7-A Private) downed Region 7-A Private foe North Cobb Christian (6-6, 1-3 Region 7-A Private) 69-47 on the road Friday to get to 3-0 in region play.
Jax Abernathy had 18 points, while Evan Lester scored 18 and Zundra Jackson had 11 points. Nash Bingham scored nine points and dished out seven assists.
Christian Heritage hosts Excel Christian Academy Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Northwest Whitfield 75, Pickens 66
Northwest Whitfield (11-5, 5-3 Region 7-4A) picked up a home region win over Pickens (8-9, 1-5) 75-66 Friday night.
Chandler Jackson led Northwest Whitfield with 24 points, while Ray Morrison tallied 16 points. Jack Brock contributed 14 points.
Northwest hosts Heritage Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Murray County 71, Rockmart 64
Murray County (10-4, 6-2 Region 6-3A) prevailed over Rockmart (4-11, 2-8 Region 6-3A) 71-64 Friday.
The Indians got out to a 22-6 lead after the first and held on for the win.
Murray County hosts Ringgold Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
