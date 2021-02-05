High school basketball roundup: Christian Heritage boys take down Walker for 12th straight win

Boys
Christian Heritage 66, Walker 49
Christian Heritage (18-2, 8-0 Region 7-A Private) got its 12th straight victory Friday night and stayed unbeaten in region play by taking down Walker (11-6, 2-3 Region 7-A Private) 66-49 at home.
Zundra Jackson and Evan Lester both scored 15 to lead the Christian Heritage scoring effort, and Lester pulled down 10 rebounds while Jackson dished out five assists. Jax Abernathy had 13 points and eight assists, while Cash Hare and Braden Koneman scored both scored nine.
The Lions host North Cobb Christian Tuesday night at 7:30.
Dalton 63, Carrollton 47
Dalton (10-10, 6-6 Region 5-6A) took down Carrollton (8-13, 4-8 Region 5-6A) 63-47 at home for a region win on Friday.
Grayson Boyd led Dalton with 14 points, while Franklin Almonte, Ahston Blackwell and Sam Tidwell all scored 11. Almonte added 18 rebounds as well.
Dalton travels to play Rome Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Murray County 47, Coahulla Creek 25
Murray County (15-5, 11-3 Region 6-3A) sprinted past Coahulla Creek (8-9, 4-8 Region 6-3A) 47-25 Friday night in Chatsworth.
The Indians' stifling defense didn't allow Creek to score in double digits during any quarter.
Murray County hosts Rockmart Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while Coahulla Creek hosts Adairsville today at 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Carrollton 74, Dalton 31
Dalton (8-11, 5-8 Region 5-6A) couldn't keep pace Friday night at home against a Carrollton (22-1, 11-0 Region 5-6A) team that had only lost once all season.
The Lady Cats fell 74-31.
Dalton hosts Coahulla Creek today at 1:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage 52, Walker 39
Christian Heritage (12-10, 5-2 Region 7-A Private) got a 52-39 victory over Walker (10-8, 0-6 Region 7-A Private) at home Friday.
The Lady Lions play North Cobb Christian Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 48, Murray County 39
Coahulla Creek (19-2, 13-2 Region 6-3A) kept rolling Friday night with a 48-39 win at Murray County (8-8, 6-8 Region 6-3A).
The Lady Colts won their fifth straight after picking up their second loss of the year Jan. 15 against Sonoraville.
Jillian Poe and Kenley Woods both scored 13 to lead the Lady Colts.
Coahulla Creek plays at Dalton today at 1:30 p.m., while Murray County hosts Rockmart Tuesday night at 6.
