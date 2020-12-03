High school basketball roundup: Christian Heritage boys win, girls fall at Fannin County

Boys
Christian Heritage 68, Fannin County 45
Christian Heritage School (2-0) defeated Fannin County (1-2) on the road Thursday.
Jax Abernathy scored 19 points for the Lions, and Nash Bingham put up 14 points and eight assists. Zundra Jackson had 15 points and four assists.
The Lions host Mt. Zion on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Fannin County 48, Christian Heritage 31
Christian Heritage School (2-1) lost 48-31 at Fannin County (3-0) Thursday night.
Haddie Chambless scored 11 for Christian Heritage, and Mary Kate Humphrey scored 10.
The Lions host Mt. Zion on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.