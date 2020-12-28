Coahulla Creek High School's girls basketball team kept its strong season rolling Monday night after a holiday break.
In their first game since Dec. 18, the Lady Colts (10-1, 5-1 Region 6-3A) got their tenth win in 11 games Monday night with a 48-39 victory over Christian Heritage (4-4) in Dalton.
After a neck-and-neck first quarter, Coahulla Creek scored the first seven of the second quarter to take the lead, holding the Lady Lions to just two points in the period for a 24-12 advantage at half.
That double-digit advantage extended until the end of the third, but Christian Heritage went on a 7-1 run to close the gap briefly in the fourth before Coahulla Creek secured the game.
Jillian Poe and Katelyn Richards led the way for the Lady Colts with 14 points apiece, with Poe knocking down four 3-pointers. Brinkley Kate Reed scored eight.
Christian Heritage's Faith Humphrey was the game's high scorer with 16, while Mary Kate Humphrey added seven points.
Coahulla Creek's girls play Gilmer at Christian Heritage tonight at 6, while Christian Heritage plays Sonoraville Wednesday at 6 p.m.
North Murray 62, Bremen 31
The North Murray boys (1-6, 0-4 Region 6-3A) got their first win of the season in dominating fashion Monday night by defeating Bremen (0-5) 62-31 at a Christmas tournament at Tallapoosa's Haralson County High School.
The Mountaineers had lost their first six games to start the year before Monday's win.
North Murray hosts Haralson County in the second round of the tournament tonight at 7:30.
