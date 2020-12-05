Boys
Coahulla Creek 54, North Murray 46
Coahulla Creek topped North Murray in Chatsworth Friday night 54-46.
Coahulla Creek hosts Northwest Whitfield tonight at 6, while North Murray plays Murray County at home at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Dalton 77, Cartersville 46
Dalton (2-1) opened its home schedule with a 77-46 win over Cartersville (0-2) Thursday.
Franklin Almonte had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ashton Blackwell scored 21 and made all seven of his free throws. Grayson Boyd scored 12, while Anthony Davis had 8 points.
Dalton hosts Paulding County Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 53, North Murray 41
Coahulla Creek defeated North Murray 53-41 in Chatsworth Friday night.
Katelyn Richards scored 16 to lead Coahulla Creek, while Ema Turner had 12 points.
Coahulla Creek plays Northwest Whitfield at home today at 4:30 p.m., while North Murray hosts Murray County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Dalton 42, Cartersville 33
Dalton (2-0) defeated Cartersville (0-2) at home on Thursday 42-33. Gracie Ridley scored 12 points to lead the Lady Cats. Areianna Johnson and Gracie Shaw both scored 7.
Dalton hosts Paulding County Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Heritage 57, Southeast Whitfield 24
Southeast Whitfield fell to Ringgold's Heritage 57-24 at home Friday night.
Madison Powell scored seven points for the Lady Raiders, while Jadyn Bennett tallied six points. Lauren Taylor and Miracle Godoy both had six rebounds, and Avery Woodson dished four assists.
Southeast plays at Murray County today at 1:30 p.m.
