Boys basketball
Coahulla Creek 54, Rockmart 44
Coahulla Creek (6-2, 3-1 Region 6-3A) defeated region foe Rockmart (1-3, 0-2 Region 6-3A) on the road Friday night.
Will Locke led the Colts with 19 points, and Sam Reed hit four 3-pointers and scored 12. Cody Padgett tallied nine.
The win broke a two-game losing skid after the Colts began the season 5-0.
Coahulla Creek will travel to Adairsville for a Tuesday game at 8:30 p.m.
Dalton 61, East Paulding 53
Dalton (4-2, 1-1 Region 5-6A) needed overtime but downed region foe East Paulding (2-3, 0-2 Region 5-6A) on the road Friday night, 61-53.
The Catamounts trailed at the half, but outscored East Paulding 25-14 in the second half to force overtime. There, Dalton outpaced East Paulding 11-3 in the extra frame to get the win.
Franklin Almonte had 22 points and 21 rebounds for Dalton. Karim Page had 11 points while Grayson Boyd tallied 10. Ashton Blackwell added eight, and Sam Tidwell scored five of his seven points in overtime.
Dalton will travel to play South Paulding on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 69, North Murray 51
North Murray (0-5, 0-3 Region 6-3A) is still in search of its first win after falling at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (4-1, 2-1 Region 6-3A) 69-51 on Friday.
North Murray hosts Southeast Whitfield on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Central Carrollton 49, Southeast Whitfield 31
Southeast Whitfield (0-5, 0-3 Region 7-4A) fell on the road to region foe Central of Carrollton (3-4, 1-1 Region 7-4A) 49-31 on Friday.
Avery Woodson had nine points and four rebounds for Southeast, Madison Powell had seven points and 10 rebounds, and Lisette Gomez had eight points and six boards.
Southeast will play at Ridgeland at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Coahulla Creek 76, Rockmart 47
Coahulla Creek (7-1, 3-1 Region 6-3A) earned a 76-47 win over Rockmart (0-3, 0-2 Region 6-3A) on the road Friday night.
Jillian Poe scored 15 points to lead the Lady Colts, while Katelyn Richards and Brinkley Kate Reed each scored 13. Kenley Woods and Ema Turner contributed 10 and eight points, respectively.
Coahulla Creek will travel to Adairsville for a game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 44, East Paulding 40
Dalton (4-1, 2-0 Region 5-6A) earned a road region win on Friday when the Lady Cats defeated East Paulding (2-3, 0-2 Region 5-6A).
The Catamounts rebounded from their first loss of the season a night prior when they fell to Coahulla Creek.
Gracie Ridley had 20 points, while Areianna Johnson scored eight. Emma Hefner tallied six.
Dalton will travel to play South Paulding on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
