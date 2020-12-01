Boys
Christian Heritage 70, Fulton Leadership Academy 49
Christian Heritage School (1-0) opened its season with a 70-49 home win over East Point's Fulton Leadership Academy (0-1) Monday.
Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 24 points and 15 rebounds, while Nash Bingham contributed 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.
Cash Hare put up nine points and 11 rebounds. Zundra Jackson and Braden Koneman chipped in nine and seven points respectively.
The Lions play at Fannin County Thursday at 7 p.m.
Coahulla Creek 48, Ringgold 36
Coahulla Creek (3-0) got out to a big lead and defeated Ringgold (0-3) 48-36 at home Tuesday night.
The Colts held Ringgold to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters, leading 37-18 by the start of the fourth before allowing 18 fourth-quarter points to the Tigers.
Sam Reed scored 11 for the Colts.
The Colts next play at North Murray Friday night at 8:30.
Dalton 73, Southeast Whitfield 32
Dalton (1-1) used a 20-0 early run Tuesday night to pick up its first win of the season with a 73-32 victory at Southeast Whitfield (1-1).
Stealing, dishing and converting, Dalton scored 20 straight points between the the first and second quarters to turn a 13-10 lead into 33-10 before the Raiders broke the streak.
Franklin Almonte scored 21 for Dalton while Ashton Blackwell scored 17. Will Haley hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight points.
Cal Rich led the way for Southeast with eight points, and Elijah Hunt had six points.
Dalton hosts Cartersville Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while Southeast takes on Heritage at home Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Murray County 58, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 57
Murray County (2-1) squeaked by with a one-point victory at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (1-1) Tuesday, winning 58-57.
The Indians got out to an early lead, but a 25-point second quarter from LFO had Murray County down 33-28 at half.
Murray County outscored LFO by seven in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Murray County hosts Southeast Whitfield on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Girls
Coahulla Creek 63, Ringgold 52
Coahulla Creek (3-0) downed Ringgold (1-1) 63-52 at home Tuesday night.
Katelyn Richards scored 19 for the Lady Colts, while Kenley Woods put up 12 points. Brinkley Kate Reed scored 11.
The Lady Colts next play at North Murray Friday at 7 p.m.
Dalton 53, Southeast Whitfield 22
Gracie Shaw hit four 3-pointers as Dalton (1-0) earned a win in its season opener at Southeast Whitfield (0-1) 53-22 Tuesday night.
Shaw finished with 14 points to lead the Lady Catamounts, while Areianna Johnson had 12 points.
For Southeast, Avery Woodson had five points and three assists, Madison Powell had four points and two rebounds and Lisette Gomez snagged seven rebounds and three steals.
Dalton picked up its first win under first-year head coach Hannah Harris, who is a graduate of Dalton and played for the Lady Cats.
Dalton returns home to play Cartersville Thursday at 6 p.m., while Southeast hosts Heritage on Friday at 7 p.m.
Murray County 59, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 45
Murray County (1-0) got a big halftime lead and cruised to a victory in its season opener at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-2) Tuesday, winning 59-45.
Murray County led 33-17 at halftime.
The win is the first under first-year head coach Keri O'Neal for Murray County.
The Lady Indians host Southeast Whitfield on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
