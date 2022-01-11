Boys
Carrollton 70, Dalton 37
Dalton (0-13) fell to Region 5-6A opponent Carrollton (9-9) 70-37 at home on Tuesday.
Drew Snyder led Dalton with 10, while Samuel Okole and Chaz Ramsey both scored eight.
The Catamounts play Paulding County at home Friday night at 7:30.
Coahulla Creek 55, Murray County 52
Coahulla Creek (8-6) got by Murray County (10-6) 55-52 on the road Tuesday night.
The Colts opened with six 3-pointers, four by Mario Edwards, in the first quarter to get out to an 18-13 lead.
Murray closed the gap and tied the game at 24 at half. Creek led 38-36 after three.
Edwards hit eight shots from behind the 3-point arc and poured in 28 points.
Murray plays at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday night at 8:30, while Coahulla Creek will host Ringgold at the same time.
Christian Heritage 75, Darlington 68
Christian Heritage (11-3) opened Region 7-A Private play with a 75-68 overtime win over Darlington (11-3) at home on Tuesday.
Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 29 points. Zundra Jackson had 18 points and six assists, while Braden Koneman scored 17.
Christian Heritage plays at Kennesaw's Mount Paran Christian Friday night at 7:30.
Southeast Whitfield 68, Ridgeland 51
Southeast Whitfield (6-9) ended a six-game losing skid with a 68-51 home win over Ridgeland on Tuesday.
Matthew Brock led the Raiders with 21. Cal Rich scored 16 and grabbed 11 boards, and Victor Arrellin had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Raiders host Pickens Friday night at 8:30.
Girls
Dalton 54, Carrollton 43
Dalton (11-2) toppled previously-unbeaten Region 5-6A rival Carrollton (14-1) 54-43 at home Tuesday night.
After heading into the fourth trailing 34-30, the Lady Cats outscored Carrollton 24-9 in the final quarter to take the game.
Gracie Ridley scored 19 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Dalton. Emma Hefner scored 13, while Taylor Thompson and Kemara Washington both contributed six.
The Lady Cats have now won nine in a row.
They'll try to keep the streak going with a home game Friday night against Paulding County at 6.
Murray County 65, Coahulla Creek 31
Murray County (13-3) used a first-quarter explosion of points to get a big lead and down Coahulla Creek (6-9) 65-31 in Chatsworth Tuesday.
Ella Dotson nailed all five of her first-quarter 3-point attempts, while Alyssa Usrey hit two more from long range to help the Lady Indians out to a 29-9 lead at the end of one.
Murray cooled off a little in the final three quarters -- totaling 36 in the second, third and fourth -- that big lead was more than enough to carry the Lady Indians to a victory.
Dotson finished with 21 after her red-hot first quarter of 15 points. Usrey scored 13 and finished with three 3-pointers, while Natalie O'Neal contributed nine.
Brinkley Reed led Coahulla Creek with 15 points.
Murray County gets another crack at undefeated Region 6-3A opponent Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on the road Friday at 7 p.m. The lone region loss of the season for Murray came when LFO defeated them 60-55 Dec. 3. Coahulla Creek will host Ringgold Friday night at 7.
Ridgeland 44, Southeast Whitfield 37
Southeast Whitfield (0-15) dropped a home game to Ridgleand (4-11) 44-37 Tuesday.
Avery Woodson scored 18 for the Lady Raiders, while Miracle Godoy had seven.
Southeast hosts Pickens Friday night at 7.
