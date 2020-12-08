Boys
Cedartown 46, Southeast Whitfield 45
Southeast Whitfield (1-4) dropped a home game to Cedartown (1-2) 46-45 Tuesday.
Victor Arrellin scored 15 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and drew six charges for the Raiders. Cal Rich matched Arrellin for the scoring lead with 15 points.
Southeast plays at Central of Carrollton Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage 72, Boyd Buchanan 56
Christian Heritage (4-0) got a home win over Chattanooga's Boyd Buchanan (3-2) Tuesday night.
Jax Abernathy led the Lions with 29 points. Cash Hare had 13 points, while Zundra Jackson scored 12.
Christian Heritage plays at Chattanooga's Silverdale Saturday at 4 p.m.
Murray County 60, North Murray 45
Murray County (4-1) defeated cross-town rival North Murray (0-4) 60-45 at the Mountaineers' arena Tuesday.
Haden Newport packed the stat sheet with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Indians. Brannon Nuckolls tallied 17 points and six rebounds, while Lincoln Puryear grabbed nine points and seven boards.
JaNyious Ross led the Mountaineers with 17 points, and Michael McDade scored 10.
Murray County is at home for LaFayette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and North Murray plays at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Friday night at 8:30.
Paulding County 66, Dalton 59
Dalton (2-2) dropped a home game Tuesday night to Paulding County (5-4).
Franklin Almonte led the Catamounts with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Sam Tidwell put up 14 points.
Dalton travels to play Coahulla Creek Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Sonoraville 50, Coahulla Creek 48
Coahulla Creek (5-1) fell in overtime to Sonoraville (2-0) 50-48.
Coahulla Creek led 5-3 after the first quarter and 19-18 at the end of a low-scoring first half.
Will Locke led the Colts with 21 points, and Riley Mutter added 12 points. Sam Reed and Mario Edwards chipped in six points apiece.
The Colts host Dalton Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Cedartown 52, Southeast Whitfield 35
Southeast Whitfield (0-4) fell to Cedartown (2-0) 52-35 at home on Tuesday.
Madison Powell scored 12 points and ripped down 23 rebounds for the Lady Raiders. She also added three assists and two blocks.
Avery Woodson scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds, while Lauren Taylor and Ashley Meza both had nine boards.
Southeast plays at Central of Carrollton Thursday at 6 p.m.
Christian Heritage 46, Boyd Buchanan 43
Christian Heritage (4-1) defeated Chattanooga's Boyd Buchanan 46-43 at home on Tuesday.
Emily Idom led Christian Heritage with 15 points, and Mary Kate Humphrey scored 13. Haddie Chambless added 12.
Christian Heritage travels to play another Chattanooga squad, Silverdale, Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Dalton 47, Paulding County 26
Dalton (3-0) earned its third straight win to open the season with a 47-26 victory over Paulding County (0-7) at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Catamounts play at Coahulla Creek at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Northwest Whitfield 80, Ridgeland 29
Northwest Whitfield (1-2) broke a two-game losing skid to start the season in dominating fashion, defeating Ridgeland (1-3) 80-29 at home on Tuesday.
Haley Fisher was the only Lady Bruin to score in double digits in a balanced scoring night. She had 11, while Whitley Chumley had nine and McKenzie Brueckner scored eight.
Northwest plays at Heritage Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Sonoraville 50, Coahulla Creek 39
A second half rally wasn't enough to get Coahulla Creek (5-1) a win over Sonoraville (3-1), as the Lady Colts fell 50-39 at home on Tuesday.
Coahulla Creek trailed 29-14 at half and fell behind by more than 20 in the third, but closed the gap to as little as nine in the last four minutes.
Coahulla Creek hosts Dalton Thursday at 6 p.m.
